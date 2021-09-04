CESSNA: No. 6 Texas A&M football team wakes up the crowd in a big way

It was great to see 97,339 fans back in Kyle Field after last year’s trying season because of COVID-19. They were loud early, creating an atmosphere unlike any other, but surprisingly they didn’t have much to cheer about for a half.

That changed after halftime as the Aggies scored 24 unanswered points en route to a 41-10 victory over Kent State Saturday night at Kyle Field.

A&M senior safety Leon O’Neal Jr., whose motto is “Wake ‘Em Up,” did just that with an 85-yard interception return for a touchdown. Less than four minutes later, backup running back Devon Achane scored on a 63-yard run and the game was over and what Aggies are hopeful is a great season was underway.

The sixth-ranked Aggies didn’t play a great overall game, but they showed plenty of flashes of what’s ahead. This team can make big plays on both sides which O’Neal and Achane demonstrated. Redshirt freshman quarterback Haynes King had a trio of interceptions in his first start, but you’ll live with his growing pains. He adds a whole new dimension to the offense.