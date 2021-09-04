CESSNA: No. 6 Texas A&M football team wakes up the crowd in a big way

It was great to see 97,339 fans back in Kyle Field after last year’s trying season because of COVID-19. They were loud early, creating an atmosphere unlike any other, but surprisingly they didn’t have much to cheer about for a half.
That changed after halftime as the Aggies scored 24 unanswered points en route to a 41-10 victory over Kent State Saturday night at Kyle Field.
A&M senior safety Leon O’Neal Jr., whose motto is “Wake ‘Em Up,” did just that with an 85-yard interception return for a touchdown. Less than four minutes later, backup running back Devon Achane scored on a 63-yard run and the game was over and what Aggies are hopeful is a great season was underway.
The sixth-ranked Aggies didn’t play a great overall game, but they showed plenty of flashes of what’s ahead. This team can make big plays on both sides which O’Neal and Achane demonstrated. Redshirt freshman quarterback Haynes King had a trio of interceptions in his first start, but you’ll live with his growing pains. He adds a whole new dimension to the offense.
He just missed a 52-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Chapman in the first half. Chapman still ended with four catches for 91 yards and Mr. Everything Ainias Smith added eight grabs for 100 yards with two scores. Running backs Isaiah Smith and Devon Achane each rushed 100 yards and it seemed at times the Aggies were having trouble running the football. The running game will get much better as the four new linemen mesh, a scary thought for the opposition.
The offense will be dynamic and the defense will be attacking. The defense kept applying pressure and O’Neal finally woke things up.
Give credit to Kent State, which didn’t have a penalty in the first half. Head coach Jimbo Fisher said in his weekly press conference the Golden Flashes were a good ball club. Yes, they played great, but they are probably only the second- or third-best team in the Mid-American Conference. The Aggies, who have their sights on the College Football Playoff, need to be better and they were in the second half.
Kent State was in position to make the score respectable at the end by tacking on a couple of scores, but A&M’s defense bowed up and forced a pair of missed field goals, allowing the crowd to roar two more times.
There’s plenty more roars coming from what we saw Saturday night.
