Cessna: Mississippi State's Mike Leach wins again at Kyle Field

Mississippi State’s offense failed to run out the clock, but its defense had its back, coming up with a sack for a victory-clinching safety.

Mississippi State’s offense put it in position to win the game, but the Bulldog defense came up with two huge stops. Mississippi State’s first score came after an interception as the Bulldogs played great complementary football. They also received great quarterback play, something the Aggies didn’t.

A&M coach Jimbo Fisher was quick to say afterward that you can’t lay all the blame on quarterback Zach Calzada, who is only starting because Haynes King broke his right tibia. He’s right. Calzada was making his third career start. Mississippi State’s Will Rogers was making his 11th start. Rogers threw for 408 yards and three touchdowns. Calzada threw for 135 yards and a touchdown with an interception and ran for a touchdown.

Calzada made a few nice plays. Rogers made several more.

A&M’s advantage was its defense and playing at home. The defense gave up 438 yards as Mississippi State held the ball for 34 minutes, 36 seconds. The Bulldogs’ offense took what A&M gave it, something the Aggies weren’t able to do with consistency.