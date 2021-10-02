Cessna: Mississippi State's Mike Leach wins again at Kyle Field

Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach reverently talks about how great it is to play at Kyle Field.
It looked like all those glowing compliments the former Texas Tech coach made this week wouldn’t help his team’s karma late Saturday night. The Mississippi State offense cratered at the end of a 15-play, 43-yard drive, taking 8 minutes, 11 seconds off the clock but putting nothing on the scoreboard.
When the Bulldogs reached the Aggies’ 14-yard line with a chance to put away the game, the crowd took over, growing louder and louder on each play until Mississippi State’s Nolan McCord badly missed a 49-yard field goal attempt. Anyone wearing Aggie maroon at that point just knew 15th-ranked Texas A&M was going to win. It had all the momentum.
Instead, Leach had the Aggies right where he wanted them — again.
The Bulldogs held on for a 26-22 victory, and Leach improved his personal record against the Aggies to 8-4 overall and 4-2 at Kyle Field as Mississippi State bowed up and won the kind of game that can make a season.
Things actually got worse for Mississippi State after the missed field goal. A&M’s Devon Achane eluded a defender at the line of scrimmage and scampered 41 yards to the Mississippi State 28. A&M picked up another first down and got within 18 yards of taking the lead with the fans going bonkers, but Mississippi State’s defense forced a field goal.
Mississippi State’s offense failed to run out the clock, but its defense had its back, coming up with a sack for a victory-clinching safety.
Mississippi State’s offense put it in position to win the game, but the Bulldog defense came up with two huge stops. Mississippi State’s first score came after an interception as the Bulldogs played great complementary football. They also received great quarterback play, something the Aggies didn’t.
A&M coach Jimbo Fisher was quick to say afterward that you can’t lay all the blame on quarterback Zach Calzada, who is only starting because Haynes King broke his right tibia. He’s right. Calzada was making his third career start. Mississippi State’s Will Rogers was making his 11th start. Rogers threw for 408 yards and three touchdowns. Calzada threw for 135 yards and a touchdown with an interception and ran for a touchdown.
Calzada made a few nice plays. Rogers made several more.
A&M’s advantage was its defense and playing at home. The defense gave up 438 yards as Mississippi State held the ball for 34 minutes, 36 seconds. The Bulldogs’ offense took what A&M gave it, something the Aggies weren’t able to do with consistency.
Superb efforts on offense and defense allowed the Bulldogs to make up for missing two field goals. A&M’s Seth Small gave the Aggies a chance by hitting three field goals, and punter Nik Constantinou averaged 53 yards on three punts, forcing Mississippi State to deal with long fields, but it didn’t matter. The Bulldogs never went three and out.
A&M’s loss was a team effort. The reality was neither the offense nor defense was good enough to complement the 12th Man, who gave A&M a great chance to win. But Leach had the better team for the fourth time in his six games at Kyle Field.
No wonder he loves playing there.
