Texas A&M sophomore defensive lineman Shemar Stewart is the kind of athlete that helped Miami win national championships, but luckily for the Aggies he opted to leave home.

Stewart returns to his childhood stomping grounds Saturday when the Aggies face Miami at Hard Rock Stadium. That’s not far from where Stewart developed into a five-star recruit at Monsignor Pace Academy in Miramir, which is a suburb of Miami.

Stewart grew up hearing all about the hometown team, which won five national championships from 1983 through 2001.

“Everybody in Miami talks about, ‘Oh, you won this, you won that, you used to be great [and on and on],’” Stewart said. “I always wanted to go there.”

He wanted to stay home when coaches came calling, but his family had other ideas.

“My parents, they didn’t want me to stay at home at all,” Stewart said.

You can’t blame them.

“It’s Miami, the nightlife can get distracting,” Stewart said.

Stewart followed their wishes, opening a path he never saw coming. Playing in the Lone Star state was not on the radar when an Aggie coach visited during Stewart’s freshman high school year.

“I’m like I’ll never go there,” the quick-witted Stewart said. “That’s Texas, they’ve got tumbleweeds. But a lot has changed since then.”

He expected Bryan-College Station to be a dirt city on his recruiting visit, but instead it became his home away from home.

“The coaches and the staff they treat me like family, and they never lied to me,” Stewart said.

Stewart is part of a budding all-start defensive line that includes fellow five-star recruits Walter Nolen, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy and LT Overton from that top-ranked class of 2022.

Stewart had 23 tackles last year, 11 of them solos. He had five sacks and a quarterback pressure in last year’s 17-9 victory over Miami.

“I know they’ve been working hard all off-season,” Stewart said. “I just know how hard they’ve been working. I know they want to get revenge on us after last year, but it ain’t gonna happen this year.”

The 6-foot-6, 285-pounder showed his athleticism in A&M’s season-opening 52-10 victory over New Mexico last week when he tackled running back Jeremiah Hixon for a 7-yard loss. The 5-11, 167-pound Hixon seeming had the corner, but couldn’t elude the talented Stewart.

Unfortunately for Stewart and A&M, he grabbed Hixon’s facemask and got a 15-yard penalty. That got New Mexico out of the shadow of its end zone and jump-started the Lobos to their lone touchdown.

“I was so disappointed in myself, but I saw it coming all the way,” Stewart said. “I would just aim for his shoulder pads, but I just reached a little bit too far.”

The problem was Stewart was too talented.

“My dad told me you’re playing against people that’s 5-8 and you’re 6-6, that ain’t going to work out every time,” Stewart said.

It’s a good problem to have for Stewart and A&M.

Same old Miami. The Miami Hurricanes have been down in recent years, but it’s not for a lack of talent.

When A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher watches this year’s team on tape, what he sees is one that’s “athletic, strong, physical, tough [and] competitive.”

Miami hasn’t won more than eight games in a season since 2017, but the Hurricanes opened the season with a 38-3 victory over Miami Ohio.

“The way they play, it’s just like they have the same players and just switch uniforms from year to year and just switch the names,” Fisher said. “They’re always going to have great players, [it’s] a great program.”

Fisher while at Florida State was 7-1 against the Hurricanes, including 4-0 at Miami.

The Aggies grabbed a 17-9 victory over Miami last year at Kyle Field, one of the highlights in a disappointing 5-7 season. The Hurricanes, who were ranked 10th a year ago, also finished 5-7.

Miami returns 14 starters, looking to make amends.

“[It’s] a typical Miami team,” Fisher said. “Knowing you’re going to go down there and you’re going into the Orange Bowl to go play.

“It’s as fun as heck as an opponent, if you like to be a competitor. Fans will be tough, they’ll be brutal, they’ll be banging on the bus as you’re coming through the [parking] lot and all that good stuff. That’s what gets you up.”

