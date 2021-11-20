Cessna: Little things add up to 49-point victory for No. 16 Texas A&M

The Prairie View A&M game went exactly as we thought. The Aggies dominated from start to finish. It didn’t matter if preseason All-American Isaiah Spiller was running the football or third-stringer Amari Daniels. The guys in maroon jerseys were light years better than those in white at every position on virtually every play.

The final was 52-3, but it could have been 77-0. It’s hard to glean much from the outcome. Texas A&M already demonstrated it could beat up on less-talented teams, doing so against New Mexico, Missouri and South Carolina. But a 49-point victory can’t hurt, not coming off that disappointing 29-19 loss at Ole Miss where A&M didn’t show up for the first half, fell behind 15-0 and never recovered.

Pounding Prairie View doesn’t mean A&M will beat LSU next week, but the Aggies’ performance included things that indicate they’ll play a better first half in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, than they did in Oxford, Mississippi.

A&M had one penalty, just one, and it didn’t come until the fourth quarter. The offense didn’t commit holding or procedure penalties. The defense didn’t have those one or two head-shaking penalties it seems to get each week. It was a vast improvement from a week ago when A&M had 10 penalties against Ole Miss.