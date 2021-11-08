CESSNA: Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M football team focus on job at hand

Things are hopping in Aggieland.
Texas A&M has won four straight to climb to 11th in the country. The Aggies will play Heisman Trophy hopeful Matt Corral and 12th-ranked Ole Miss on Saturday with ESPN’s College GameDay at the weekend’s only top 15 matchup. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin on Monday invited Katy Perry back to Oxford where in 2014 as GameDay’s celebrity picker she watched the Rebels upset top-ranked Alabama.
A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher on Monday asked his team to be the best they could be at practice.
“You’ve got three one-game seasons,” Fisher said at his weekly press conference. “When you get to November and you’re relevant it’s a playoff. So you forget about everything else. [It’s] one week at a time, one day at a time, one practice at time, one play at a time. And it’s that simple. Don’t worry about nothing [else.]”
The players at Monday’s press conference followed the same company line, though you sensed Ole Miss means more – and it does because of what A&M’s done in the last month, putting itself in position for much more.
If A&M wins its last three games and Alabama loses, the Aggies would be in the Southeastern Conference title game. The Crimson Tide slipping up certainly is possible. Ole Miss (7-2, 3-2) doesn’t have the tiebreaker with Alabama, so you could say the game does matter more for A&M.
Fisher said he looks at what’s happening around college football and all the possibilities, but then he puts it out of his mind.
“Because none of that matters if we don’t play well at Ole Miss,” Fisher said. “It doesn’t matter if we don’t play well against Prairie View, it doesn’t matter if we don’t go to LSU and play well.
“All those [other] things I can’t control that. You say do you worry about it? Would it help if I worried about it? It ain’t going to help nothing.”
Fisher said what matters is what he can focus on today to make the players better. Then do the same on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and then have them play well on Saturday and start all over the next week.
“It’s that simple,” he said. “That’s what my sole focus is.”
SEC honors AggiesA&M place-kicker Seth Small and Tyree Johnson earned SEC weekly honors.
Small shared special teams honors with South Carolina’s Parker White. Small hit field goals from 21, 29, 37 and 47 yards, while missing from 42 yards.
Johnson’s two sacks earned him defensive lineman honors.
Fisher salutes veteransThursday is Veterans Day, a special day for Fisher and his family.
“To me that’s as important a day as there is,” Fisher said. “What people have done for us to have the freedom and the things that we have in this country [is special.]”
Fisher had several relatives fight in wars, including his father.
“And I know what it means to this school and to the people who have put their life on the line and not come home and some who have come home,” Fisher said. “Freedom is not free. That’s why this is the greatest country in the world because we have that.”
