CESSNA: Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M football team focus on job at hand

Things are hopping in Aggieland.

Texas A&M has won four straight to climb to 11th in the country. The Aggies will play Heisman Trophy hopeful Matt Corral and 12th-ranked Ole Miss on Saturday with ESPN’s College GameDay at the weekend’s only top 15 matchup. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin on Monday invited Katy Perry back to Oxford where in 2014 as GameDay’s celebrity picker she watched the Rebels upset top-ranked Alabama.

A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher on Monday asked his team to be the best they could be at practice.

“You’ve got three one-game seasons,” Fisher said at his weekly press conference. “When you get to November and you’re relevant it’s a playoff. So you forget about everything else. [It’s] one week at a time, one day at a time, one practice at time, one play at a time. And it’s that simple. Don’t worry about nothing [else.]”

The players at Monday’s press conference followed the same company line, though you sensed Ole Miss means more – and it does because of what A&M’s done in the last month, putting itself in position for much more.