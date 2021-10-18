CESSNA: Jimbo Fisher is banking on Texas A&M's future

Jimbo Fisher is one of college football’s best play-callers. He’s also pretty good at sizing up the job market, which is why he’s staying at Texas A&M and has absolutely no interest in being LSU’s next coach.

LSU is a great job, but Fisher believes he’ll help make A&M the better job. LSU has been the more successful program. It’s not even close, which is why many national media pegged Fisher as LSU’s next head coach to replace Ed Orgeron who reached an agreement to leave after finishing out this season. Orgeron and LSU won the 2019 national championship.

A&M hasn’t won a national championship in the last 81 seasons. The Aggies have gone 22 seasons since winning a conference title and odds are it’ll soon be at 23 and counting. LSU has won three national championships in 18 seasons and Fisher helped LSU win the title in 2003 as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. But as one of five active coaches who has won a national championship, Fisher knows A&M is the much better job. He’s 43 games into making A&M a championship program.