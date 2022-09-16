Cessna: Jimbo Fisher, Aggies need to turn things around Saturday to save 2022

Coaches always say the next game is the season’s biggest. Eventually they’re right, which is the case Saturday for Jimbo Fisher. The matchup with No. 13 Miami is his biggest game since arriving at A&M.

And no one saw it coming.

Saturday night’s prime-time game once seemed the perfect final tune-up before opening Southeastern Conference play against Arkansas, but now it’s an indicator of where Fisher’s program is three games into his fifth season.

Many expected A&M to be a College Football playoff contender this year, but the Aggies have woefully underachieved, playing so poorly it’s hard to pinpoint the main problem. The offensive line needs to be much better. Quarterback play has been iffy, and the defense has struggled to get off the field on third downs.

A&M started slowly in a 31-0 victory over Sam Houston State. That was annoying but not alarming. The Aggies getting manhandled by Appalachian State last week was a shocker. Sun Belt Conference teams don’t win the line of scrimmages against Southeastern Conference teams not named Vanderbilt.

Fisher thought his team played hard, but it didn’t look that way. Fisher and the players said the problem was execution. A lack of knowledge and confidence results in timid play, which again is unacceptable for a team as talented as A&M. And now the Aggies are about to run out of time before their season truly gets sacked.

If A&M can’t beat Miami, what chance would it have against Arkansas at AT&T Stadium next week? Lose to Miami and Arkansas and things could start spiraling with road trips to Mississippi State and Alabama on deck. Of course, the same was true last year when A&M lost back-to-back games to Arkansas and Mississippi State, but instead of troubles mushrooming, the Aggies knocked off Alabama to jump-start a four-game winning streak and change the narrative.

This is different, much different.

A&M has been focused on playing in the CFP since signing the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class. That kept the momentum rolling after beating top-ranked Alabama. Some believed A&M was in line to be the next school to break into the CFP, following in the footsteps of Clemson and Georgia, but others bridled the hype by predicting A&M would fall short this season because of the schedule and the need for the younger players to mature. The CFP was a possibility, but in reality A&M was looking at a 10-win season with a New Year’s Six bowl appearance. That would more than feed the fans’ frenzy.

What no one saw coming is A&M falling flat on its face against App State. It would get worse with a loss to Miami. Instead of A&M settling for a 10-3 record this year, it could be a 6-7 season or worse. And even if the Aggies beat 13th-ranked Miami, all isn’t necessarily well. We have no clue if the Hurricanes are good, bad or indifferent. They beat Bethune-Cookman, a bad FCS team, and started slowly in last week’s 30-7 victory over Southern Miss, a Sun Belt team that went 3-9 last season. You can’t put much value in rankings in September. Heck, last year the Aggies beat 12th-ranked Auburn on the first Saturday in November and by season’s end Auburn was 6-7.

But Aggie fans can’t afford to get hung up on how good Miami is or isn’t. A win Saturday would be huge with Fisher avoiding a 1-2 start. He’s had only one in his career and that came in 2017 when he opened with losses to top-ranked Alabama and North Carolina. He bounced back to beat Wake Forest, but then lost to 13th-ranked Miami at home and never got back to .500 in what became his last year at Florida State. He bolted for A&M and has been talking championships since arriving.

The program has been on the upswing, gliding over a few bumps until going completely off course last week. It’s not that Fisher and the Aggies can’t weather a 1-2 start or even a so-so season. But it won’t be easy.

The fan base reveled in Fisher boasting of beating Nick Saban before he retired and then promptly doing it. Fisher’s claim of “It ain’t gonna be like it used to be” rang true time after time.

But if A&M loses to Miami, it would take an unforeseen turnaround to prevent 2022 from being another mediocre season.

Seventeen times A&M has won eight or less games since winning its last conference title in 1998. The last thing an Aggie player wants rattling around in his mind is 8-5, which wasn’t on the table until the loss to App State.

It could be an ugly season and offseason unless A&M beats Miami, in which case the sunshine will return, at least one bright ray.

Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.