Coach speak is boring, but sometimes it’s right on.

“Listen, every game is a big game, every game is an important game,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said at his press conference this week, adding that you’re only assured of having 12.

Never were words truer — for him. He’s got this season to convince Aggie fans he can win championships and it starts Saturday against New Mexico.

The program has been on a roller-coaster ride since he arrived. The Aggies teetered with making the College Football Playoff in 2020 and two years later it appeared in the bottom 10.

It’s time for the Aggies to be a championship-caliber program. Actually it’s past time.

Since A&M joined the Southeastern Conference you can argue it’s second to none when it comes to facilities, fan support and really everything connected with the program, except for what’s happened or more accurately, what’s not happened on the field. A&M is 48-41 (.539) in SEC league play. A .539 winning percentage isn’t chopped liver. It’s far from being filet mignon, yet it’s a significant improvement from A&M’s last 11 years in the Big 12 Conference when it was 41-48 (.461) in league play.

The Aggies have made strides on the field in the SEC, considering it’s the country’s best conference. But it’s got work to do to be a championship program, which was the case when the Southwest Conference disbanded. A&M had a gaudy 70-10-2 (.866) league record in the last 11 years with six league championships, seven if you count the 1994 season when it had the best record, but was ineligible.

A&M believed it was ready to step up in competition, but it wasn’t as one conference championship in 24 years shows. The program needs consistency, something Fisher mentioned this fall camp while praising the players’ progress. He likes this team’s maturity, attention to detail and chemistry. They’ve had a stellar camp, now they just need to be consistent during the season. The same goes for Fisher. He hasn’t had back-to-back seasons of nine or more victories. He’s 9-13 against ranked teams, which isn’t that bad since A&M plays Alabama annually, but he’s lost nine times to unranked teams.

The 9-1 season in 2020 is by far the best. You can count that as a 10-win season because A&M played only nine league games due to COVID-19, but that’s also why that season has an asterisk. The SEC had only four teams ranked in the Associated Press final Top 25, the fewest since A&M joined the league. A&M split with national champ Alabama and 13th-ranked Florida and caught a break in not playing seventh-ranked Georgia. A&M beat 16th-ranked North Carolina in the Orange Bowl. It was good season, but there were quirks.

Fisher’s 9-4 first season was a keeper because of the seven-overtime victory over LSU, but it also included back-to-back losses to Mississippi State and Auburn, both unranked teams. Frustration has built the last two seasons with A&M each time failing miserably to live up to the No. 6 preseason ranking. Fisher was 8-7 against unranked teams in the last two years. That’s not taking care of business. Fisher pulled off a 41-38 upset of top-ranked Alabama in 2021, becoming the first Nick Saban assistant to beat their one-time boss in 25 matchups. That ended a 100-game winning streak Saban had against unranked teams dating back to a 21-14 loss to Louisiana-Monroe in 2007. That’s an amazing statistic, maybe even more than his 73-17 record against ranked teams during that same span.

Give Fisher props for beating Saban, but Georgia’s Kirby Smart has become the most successful former Saban assistant because he’s had that same type of consistency.

Smart lost to a pair of unranked teams in his first season, but since then his only loss to an unranked team was a two-overtime loss to South Carolina in 2019. Smart has won 26 straight games against unranked teams and during that time he’s also 18-4 against ranked teams. That’s consistency.

This is Fisher’s sixth season at A&M. He’s 39-21. Previous coach Kevin Sumlin was 44-21 in his first five seasons. He had an 11-win season and he never had a losing one. But he went out with four straight five-loss seasons. The only time the program had consistency under him was when he had Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel.

Fisher has increased the program’s talent level, improving on the foundation Mike Sherman and Sumlin helped build. Now, it’s time for Fisher to start having double-digit winning seasons with consistency.

That consistency needs to start with New Mexico. The Aggies are rightfully a 38.5-point favorites over the Lobos who were 2-10 last year, including an 0-8 Mountain West record.

There’s no need to run and jump in the Brazos River if A&M struggles for a quarter or so against the Lobos. Heck, you’d probably land on a dry spot anyway because of the heat and actually hurt yourself. We’ll know by the end of the season of Fisher’s worth, because he’ll have to take care of business to have a successful season.

The 23rd-ranked Aggies likely will be underdogs to fourth-ranked Alabama, fifth-ranked LSU and 12th-ranked Tennessee. If they lose those games, they’ll have to run the table for a shot at a 10-win season. Winning nine games in that scenario will be difficult with a road game at 22nd-ranked Ole Miss along with games against Auburn, Arkansas, Mississippi State and South Carolina, all teams which have beaten A&M in the last two years.

A 9-4 season with no bad losses would be a significant step forward. Every small step will help and the last thing Fisher needs is to start the season with an ugly victory over New Mexico. So yes, this is a big game, make no mistake about it, because of what Fisher’s failed to do the previous five seasons.

