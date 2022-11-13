Cessna: It's time for A&M to pick up the pieces

The thought in August was Texas A&M would get healthy this week and play many reserves against Massachusetts in preparation of taking care of business against LSU in the regular-season finale before heading to a New Year’s Day Six bowl or if the Aggies got lucky, the College Football Playoff.

The reality is A&M can start the rebuilding process after dropping to 3-7 following a 13-10 loss to Auburn on Saturday that was close only in score. The Aggies in losing their sixth straight hit rock bottom in head coach Jimbo Fisher’s fifth season. Record-wise, things could get worse, but the bottom line is A&M no longer can get to six victories to become bowl-eligible. And while 4-8 and 3-9 are indeed worse than 3-7, the reality is this program can’t sink any further. A&M not having a chance to be bowl-eligible with two games left is unfathomable for a team picked sixth in the preseason. The Aggies are seventh in the Southeastern Conference Western Division after going into the season considered the league’s third-best team behind defending national champ Georgia and runner-up Alabama. A&M (3-7, 1-6) instead is the SEC’s worst team, slipping behind East-cellar dweller Vanderbilt (4-6, 1-5) which grabbed a 24-21 road victory over 24th-ranked Kentucky on Saturday.

A&M has fallen so far many wonder if Fisher will be able to turn things around and win championships, which is why he was given a 10-year, $75-million guaranteed contract which was replaced with a 10-year, $95-million guaranteed contract last year coming off the heels of 9-1 season when he just missed the CFP. That was only his second season of nine or more victories. He’s batting 60% at the eight-win season over-and-under line that was established during the Kevin Sumlin era, and that’s a failing grade. It’s really a double-failing grade since Fisher’s forte is offense, which has struggled. A&M is averaging 350.4 yards per game to rank 96th in the country and 21.5 points per game to rank 108th. Injuries have played a big part with the unit missing at least five starters Saturday night, a huge reason they managed only 215 yards, with 80 coming on the last drive.

Injuries happen, but Fisher’s had four straight top 10 recruiting classes. The depth should be better, but suspensions have also hurt. A&M twice suspended a quartet of true freshmen, which involved six players since two of them were repeat offenders.

A&M, which went into Saturday’s game without star running back Devon Achane, lost vastly improved tight end Max Wright early. That’s part of the game, but A&M also benched sophomore wide receiver Moose Muhammad III for failure to shed his arm sleeves.

“I want to clear the air,” Muhammad tweeted after the game. “I was benched for wearing sleeves – something that my teammates and opponents wear frequently for protection. I apologize to my teammates and fans and looking forward to getting back on the field.”

This just adds to the bizarre season. Maybe there’s more to this story, but he opted to watch his teammates struggle over his sleeves?

A&M had almost zero chance of moving the ball without Muhammad who had 15 receptions in the last two games for 211 yards.

That created a losing situation, much like the game and the season. These things always seem to happen on losing teams. They also might happen more on winning teams, but you don’t hear about them because they are winning.

A&M’s not winning, so the sky is falling, further than ever, considering the expectations. Fisher’s not going anywhere, with his contract a big reason. But he also is one of five current coaches who won a national championship, but that was before the NCAA transfer portal and NIL – name, image and likeness.

Much has changed since Fisher won a championship at Florida State in 2013 and much will have to change at A&M on and off the field if he’s going to win a championship here. And that hopefully started late Saturday night, because this season is over and there’s much to do, because this can’t happen again.

