Cessna: Is it football season yet?

Texas A&M’s Maroon & White Game was boring with a capital B, but at least it was football. It’s going to be a long four and a half months before the season starts. Sept. 3 can’t get here fast enough.

That’s when A&M begins its march to the College Football Playoff. It might not happen this year or next year, but it’s going to happen. Heck, A&M could make the CFP next year AND the following year. The highest rated recruiting class in modern history has to be worth at least one CFP appearance, right? And it’s not that class is joining a rag-tag bunch. A&M had three straight top eight recruiting classes in building a program that’s caught everyone’s attention.

Fox Sports had the Aggies ranked second in its way-too-early Top 25 poll. The ESPN staff and Bleacher Report’s Adam Kramer had A&M fourth. USA Today and Sports Illustrated ranked it fifth, and Athlon’s and Pro Football Focus had the Aggies sixth.

That’s a great place to be, but history has shown there are few sure things in sports, especially A&M football. Excitement in Aggieland was off the charts heading into the 2013 season. Johnny Manziel was the first of what we all knew would be A&M’s multiple Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks, but it took all of his skills to rally the Aggies to a 52-48 victory over Duke in the Chick-fil-A Bowl to cap a less-than-inspiring 9-4 season. That was followed by three straight 8-5 seasons as former head coach Kevin Sumlin and his “Swag Copter” turned out to be fool’s gold.

Optimism was maybe just as high last year. A&M was coming off a 9-1 season and a No. 4 final ranking by the Associated Press that was the program’s highest since the 1939 national championship season. A&M’s talent included a quartet of players who earned preseason All-America honors. The Aggies also had a favorable schedule and fate in their corner. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher won a national championship in his fourth season at Florida State, and he had reached his fourth season in Aggieland. I wish I had a dollar for every time that was mentioned — I’d have made Forbes’ annual list of the world’s richest people.

A&M beat Alabama, which was priceless, but other than that the season fell apart like a sports writer’s suit. The Aggies, ranked sixth in the preseason, finished outside AP’s Top 25. Indications are it was a bump in the road, not a roadblock. Everything has been on the upswing since the Aggies pulled out of the Gator Bowl because of not having enough healthy scholarship players. A&M’s recruiting haul included quarterback Max Johnson, a transfer from LSU, and Connor Weigman, one of 11 true freshmen who graduated high school early to be on campus for spring drills. A&M will have championship-type competition at quarterback to match virtually every other position. That wasn’t the case last year when backup Zach Calzada was good enough to beat Alabama but couldn’t elevate his game to help A&M beat Arkansas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and LSU.

A&M’s rise in talent level has led to tight end Baylor Cupp and wide receiver Caleb Chapman entering the transfer portal. That’s another sign of the program’s growth. There are only so many snaps available, and odds are they’d be getting less because of the newcomers.

Maybe the greatest indicator of A&M’s rise is chatter of the Aggies paying $30 million to land its heralded recruiting class. I guess if you can’t beat ’em, slander ’em? Accusations about paying players have been around as long as recruiting. It’s just more in the open today because of name, image and likeness (NIL) deals.

Fisher’s record shows he doesn’t buy players — he outrecruits his peers. He’s had seven top five classes. Fisher and A&M seemingly have turned the attack into a positive. A&M’s 2023 class, which includes six pledges, is ranked 10th by 247sports.com. The Aggies have the fewest pledges of any team in the top 10. The best is yet to come, which has been a pattern for Fisher, who had four top 10 finishes at Florida State. That becomes more amazing daily, considering how far and quickly that program has fallen. The A&M job is a million times better than Florida State, which is 21-27 since losing Fisher, who is 34-14 at A&M.

Fisher’s next hurdle is getting A&M to the CFP. A top-ranked class should do the trick, but these are different times because of the transfer portal. Aggie fans should be optimistic with reservations. Alabama, which had the second-best recruiting class, added four potential immediate starters in former Vanderbilt offensive lineman Tyler Steen, former LSU All-America defensive back Eli Ricks, Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who earned All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors, and Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton. Defending national champion Georgia is a good bet to win another under Kirby Smart, who is 58-10 in the last five years, and he, too, beat Nick Saban last year. Clemson is expected to bounce back from its “down” 10-3 season, and the last time Ohio State won less than 10 games in a full season was 2011. LSU and Oklahoma won’t settle for second best.

Maybe the biggest concern this year is A&M doesn’t have a favorable schedule. Add in that A&M has managed to ruffle feathers while trying to take someone’s seat at the table of champions, and maybe this won’t be the year it makes the CFP. But A&M is closer than ever. Sit back and enjoy the ride. There will be bumps, but they’ll eventually smooth out.

Look on the bright side: There’s only 136 days until the Aggies play Sam Houston State at a packed Kyle Field. It’ll be much better than the spring game.

