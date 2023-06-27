All you need to know about the Southeastern Conference’s 2024 football schedule is that Texas A&M is playing Texas. Yeah, it would be nice if the Aggies were playing Alabama and Ole Miss, and playing only three SEC home games is a bummer, but the Aggies and Longhorns meeting again trumps all.

The stupidity of them not playing for 12 years will just add to the renewal of the rivalry. Aggie fans will continue to blame the Longhorns for the hiatus, and Texas will point fingers at A&M. It’s what you’d expect from any rivalry — the other school is always wrong. But thankfully once a year the real winner and loser will be decided on the field, not in some chat room or by a recruiting service.

Now the challenge will be for A&M and Texas to stage a game with a spot in the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff on the line. How sweet would that be?

Assuming they play in the final regular-season game of the season, it’s not that far-fetched both could be 6-1 or 5-2 in SEC play.

Texas drew a very favorable schedule for its first year in the SEC, much better than Oklahoma. Texas does play Georgia, which these days is a sure loss. Coincidentally, Aggie fans were making toasts at Northgate when the schedule was announced, because their football team won’t play Alabama or Georgia in 2024, which is avoiding two-pending losses. And while Aggie fans are counting on Texas losing to Georgia, the Longhorns playing Florida, Kentucky and Mississippi State at home looks like three victories. And playing Oklahoma in Dallas is very doable considering how far the Sooners have fallen.

The Longhorns’ SEC road game at Arkansas will be tough, but their first trip to Vanderbilt should be a burnt orange hit. The bottom line is Texas has a nice schedule, nicer than A&M. There’s no Alabama or Georgia, but a program that lost to Appalachian State at home can count on few sure victories until it proves it on the field.

A&M catches LSU at home in 2024 and will need all the help it can get to beat the Tigers. Playing the Missouri Tigers at Kyle Field better not be a problem, but facing Arkansas in JerryWorld is always a backyard brawl. A&M’s road schedule also could prove to be annoying. A&M lost to a pitiful Auburn program last year that will be completely revamped under coach Hugh Freeze by the time the Aggies return to the Plains in two seasons. A&M won its last trip to The Swamp, so the Gators will be out to make amends. South Carolina’s Shane Beamer beat the Aggies last year, something Steve Spurrier or Will Muschamp couldn’t do, and the Gamecocks are only going to be more formidable in Beamer’s fourth year. Then there’s that always lovely trip to Starkville, Mississippi. The Aggies have lost to three different Bulldog head coaches since joining the SEC. On second thought, they might be better off playing Alabama or Georgia. At least there’s no disgrace losing to Nick Saban or Kirby Smart.

Speaking of coaches, if Jimbo Fisher doesn’t get his act together, he might not be on the sideline when the Texas rivalry renews. Before he gets to 2024, Fisher has to deal with Alabama and Ole Miss in what could be swing games for his job security. Winning those matchups would be the equivalent of taking down a bitter rival, especially considering how the Aggies lost to both of them last year. Beating Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin and Alabama’s Saban would put a lot of smiles on Aggie faces. Win those and a 10-win season probably becomes a reality for A&M. Lose them and the numbers don’t add up in a good way.

A&M’s probably not going to win at LSU. Playing at Tennessee on Oct. 14 after the Alabama game will be tough. While A&M will be pouring everything into its last game against Alabama for at least two seasons, Tennessee has a bye that week. Yikes! Volunteers coach Josh Heupel will have an extra week to scheme a game plan against the Aggies while his players rest. That’s a recipe for a maroon-and-white loss.

Let’s say A&M’s splits the Ole Miss and Alabama games but loses to Tennessee and LSU. That means A&M has to run the table to finish the season at 10-3. It’s probably not going to happen considering A&M has to play Miami, Arkansas, South Carolina, Mississippi State and a bowl opponent.

A&M has a much tougher schedule this year than in 2024 in large part because the Aggies have work to do. Then again, so does Texas. The Longhorns were only 8-5 last season and have accomplished almost nothing of note since last playing the Aggies, except to fire three head coaches and suffer through four losing seasons, which is three more than A&M has had in that same timeframe. So while it’s nice to think a CFP playoff spot will be riding on the renewal of the rivalry, history shows they’ll probably be playing for bids in the Texas Bowl and Liberty Bowl unless they both shape up in a hurry.

