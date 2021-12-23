Cessna: COVID-19 ends an Aggie football season that had other issues

A season that Texas A&M football fans eagerly anticipated is over and not a day too soon.
A&M made the right call by pulling out of the Gator Bowl for players’ safety, which trumps all causes. The Aggies had nothing to gain by playing once it had positive COVID-19 cases. Opt-outs and injuries are routine, but COVID-19 changes everything.
A&M was down to 38 scholarship players. The Aggies didn’t have that many in 1922 in the Dixie Classic when they beat top-ranked Centre College and didn’t even need the services of E. King Gill, the original 12th Man. The 1922 team, though, didn’t have to deal with COVID-19 or a team as good as 17th-ranked Wake Forest. Sure, A&M has 38 players now, but how many would it have next Wednesday?
Factor in the Christmas holidays and the insignificance of the bowl in question, and A&M did the smartest thing it could. Let the players enjoy time home with family and friends. The move wasn’t about toughness, politics or who did or didn’t get the vaccine and booster shots. It’s about doing what’s best for the players.
Change is always hard for some to handle, and there’s no doubt we’ve seen a change in how the bowl games are thought of.
Just four years ago, center Erik McCoy, tight end Jace Sternberger, defensive linemen Kingsley Keke and Daylon Mack, running back Trayveon Williams and fullback Cullen Gillaspia all played in the Gator Bowl and were selected in the NFL draft less than four months later. Now players who expect to be drafted don’t play in bowl games — they’d be risking their livelihood. Some probably play in the College Football Playoff and maybe a New Year’s Six bowl, but not all.
The same goes for injured players. Their long-term health matters more than a bowl game, especially a second- or third-tier one.
Because of opt-outs and injuries, A&M already was missing approximately half of its projected starting lineup. Factor in more starters unavailable because of COVID-19, and what’s the point in playing Dec. 31? Walk-on true freshman Blake Bost already was the only plausible option at quarterback with redshirt freshman Haynes King (broken ankle) not fully recovered and sophomore Zach Calzada in the NCAA transfer portal. What if Bost was sidelined because of COVID-19? Do fans want to watch Ainias Smith run the wildcat? Or worse yet, watch a nonscholarship quarterback nobody has heard of accidently line up under guard a few times?
A&M is 8-4 and ranked 25th. It already had little to gain by playing in a mid-tier bowl. Is 9-4 that much better? Beating Wake Forest wouldn’t have been chopped liver, but it would pale in comparison to beating Alabama. And let’s face it: That was the season.
Instead of pumping up a mid-tier bowl that means nothing, A&M can focus on adding one or two five-star recruits to the best signing class in school history. Maybe the incoming players can do what this year’s team wasn’t able to accomplish and make the playoff. It’s time to put this season in the rear-view mirror.
It became a win-win situation for all involved when the Gator Bowl nabbed Rutgers to replace A&M. The Scarlet Knights are excited for the opportunity. They’ve missed out on the bowl experience for the last six years.
“This will be a school very excited to be here,” Gator Bowl president Greg McGarity told The Florida Times-Union. “We have a Power Five team, a Big Ten team and now we’re going to hope everyone from both teams stays healthy.”
Rutgers also earned the right to replace A&M — not on the field but in the classroom. The NCAA football oversight committee voted to replace A&M with a 5-7 team based on Academic Progress Rate. Rutgers had the highest score among available teams.
APR was implemented in 2003, part of an academic reform to hold schools accountable for the academic progress of students through a system that tracks eligibility and retention. Many schools had hiccups at first, including A&M, but schools have significantly raised academic scores under the program. Rutgers had an APR score of 979, which is well over the NCAA-mandated threshold of 930 that translates to approximately a 50% graduation success rate.
Rutgers’ academic success helped put it in the Gator Bowl that pays $5.35 million to the two teams.
“We feel relief, absolutely,” McGarity told The Florida Times-Union. “We lost Texas A&M and just over 24 hours later, we had a team. It’s really remarkable.”
Rutgers won’t sell tickets. Then again, A&M wasn’t selling tickets either. The Aggies played in the Gator Bowl in 2018. Jacksonville fans weren’t excited about a 21st-ranked, 8-4 Aggie team back then on a beautiful day, so they surely won’t be excited about a Rutgers team that went 2-7 in the Big Ten, losing four games by at least three touchdowns including blowout losses to Ohio State 52-13 and Wisconsin 52-3. Rutgers could turn on TV sets in New York and the East Coast to offset the loss of A&M, which is always a good TV draw. Mid- and lower-tier bowls are about TV ratings.
“We won’t know until they come in,” McGarity said. “Texas A&M would have been strong, since they draw heavily from Houston and Dallas, and the SEC dominates all conferences in TV ratings. But the good news is we’ll have no competition in our time slot, and we lead into the two [CFP] semifinals on ESPN.”
Rutgers vs. Wake Forest is far from must-see TV, but it’s a decent morning option compared to The View, the Wendy Williams Show, Divorce Court or the Price is Right. And while Wake Forest vs. A&M was a much better draw on paper, it didn’t pan out, much like A&M’s season. COVID-19 was just the final straw.