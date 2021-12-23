Cessna: COVID-19 ends an Aggie football season that had other issues

A season that Texas A&M football fans eagerly anticipated is over and not a day too soon.

A&M made the right call by pulling out of the Gator Bowl for players’ safety, which trumps all causes. The Aggies had nothing to gain by playing once it had positive COVID-19 cases. Opt-outs and injuries are routine, but COVID-19 changes everything.

A&M was down to 38 scholarship players. The Aggies didn’t have that many in 1922 in the Dixie Classic when they beat top-ranked Centre College and didn’t even need the services of E. King Gill, the original 12th Man. The 1922 team, though, didn’t have to deal with COVID-19 or a team as good as 17th-ranked Wake Forest. Sure, A&M has 38 players now, but how many would it have next Wednesday?

Factor in the Christmas holidays and the insignificance of the bowl in question, and A&M did the smartest thing it could. Let the players enjoy time home with family and friends. The move wasn’t about toughness, politics or who did or didn’t get the vaccine and booster shots. It’s about doing what’s best for the players.

Change is always hard for some to handle, and there’s no doubt we’ve seen a change in how the bowl games are thought of.