Cessna: Coaches are always on the proverbial hot seat including Texas A&M's

The only thing hotter than the Texas heat is the collar of coaches needing a good season to keep his or her job. Luckily, none of Texas A&M’s coaches are feeling that kind of heat, but things could get sticky for a few if things don’t improve.

It could be a trying season for volleyball coach Bird Kuhn if her Southeastern Conference coaching peers are correct in picking A&M to finish 10th in the 13-team race. A&M has missed the last two NCAA tournaments and has only had one three-year drought in the last three decades.

The Aggies were in this same position in 2019 and responded with a run to the Sweet 16, their first in a decade. It was a banner season for Kuhn, who was the youngest coach in the Sweet 16 field that season. A&M’s 23-8 record, which included a 13-5 mark and third-place tie in the SEC, got Kuhn a new contract after only her second season in College Station. It’s been a struggle since.

The Aggies went 9-9 in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 that included only SEC matches. Last year A&M slipped to 7-11 and a ninth-place tie in league play, matching the efforts of the 2017 season that was the last for Laurie Corbelli, who resigned after 25 years in charge of the program.

Kuhn was hired by former athletics director Scott Woodward with a base contract of $200,000 per year, but after going an impressive 40-21 in her first two seasons, she got a new deal from current AD Ross Bjork. She is in the third year of a five-year contract that paid a base salary of $245,000 in 2020 and goes up in annual $10,000 increments, reaching $285,000 in the final year.

Kuhn might be on a short leash if not for the new contract, but she also gets a pass on that COVID-19 season. Most telling was the new contract from Bjork. That’s as good as getting hired. Bjork has replaced five coaches at A&M, and none of them were his hires.

Bjork didn’t renew the contracts of baseball coach Rob Childress and softball coach Jo Evans. Former men’s golf coach J.T. Higgins left for South California, allowing Bjork to promote assistant Brian Kortan. Veteran A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair retired after last season, allowing Bjork to hire Georgia coach Joni Taylor.

The wild card in Bjork’s dealing with coaches since coming to A&M was women’s golf coach Andrea Gaston, who had two years left on a contract with an annual base salary of $300,000. It was a steep price to pay for a sport well down on most fans’ and donors’ pecking order. Gaston also had the resume to warrant the salary. She won a trio of national championships at Southern California, and she wasn’t exactly tanking it at A&M. The Aggies made the NCAA tournament in her first season and the second season was shortened by COVID. So in essence she got fired after missing only one NCAA tournament.

It seemed odd at the time, or maybe there was more to the story. Bjork had the last smile, a big one, as the program reached the semifinals of the NCAA Championships in May for the first time in program history under first-year women’s golf coach Gerrod Chadwell, who along with baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle are Bjork’s home run hires.

Woodward’s home run hires were football coach Jimbo Fisher and men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams. They’ve had their moments, especially Fisher, but that’s only raised expectations.

A&M knocked off Alabama in football last year for the first time since the Aggies beat the Crimson Tide in 2012 as Fisher became the first former Nick Saban assistant to beat the seven-time national champion. That came a season after the 2020 A&M team went 9-1 and finished fourth in the final Associated Press poll, the program’s highest ranking since the 1939 national championship team. Fans grew even more hopeful after A&M’s 2022 recruiting class drew the highest ranking in college football history.

It’s been a rewarding four seasons under Fisher, but what’s still missing are 10-win seasons, conference titles and College Football Playoff appearances. A&M heads into the 2022 season considered the SEC’s third-best team behind defending national champion Georgia and runner-up Alabama. Fisher and the Aggies need to live up to that, if not this year then as soon as possible. This season will be the halfway point of Fisher’s original 10-year landmark guaranteed contract.

My how time flies.

You could say basically the same thing about men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams, who is entering his fourth season. Only four SEC coaches in men’s basketball have been in the league longer. It seems like just yesterday Woodward brought home Williams, the former Billy Gillispie assistant. That pleased the fan base that had grown tired of roller-coaster results under Billy Kennedy, who followed back-to-back NCAA tournament Sweet 16 appearances with ninth- and 11th-place finishes in the SEC.

Williams had strong finishes in his first and third seasons at A&M but has yet to lead the Aggies to the NCAA tournament. They were a bubble team that got passed over last year, but they handled the rejection well, reaching the NIT championship and finishing with a gaudy 27-13 mark — just a victory shy of the school record.

Hoop fans are optimistic next season will end with an NCAA tournament appearance that jump-starts similar success Williams had at previous stops when he made five straight appearances at Marquette and three straight at Virginia Tech. Overall, Williams has had a quartet of Sweet 16 appearances, including an Elite Eight trip. That success rightfully earned Williams a six-year contract from Woodward starting at $3.8 million per year with annual raises of $100,000. Williams isn’t on the proverbial hot seat, but at $4 million-plus a year, NCAA tournament appearances are expected. And like Fisher’s case, the time to do it is sooner than later.

Fisher and Williams know what’s at stake. There’s always pressure on college coaches in major sports to win, especially at a school with the facilities and support of A&M. The rewards are worth handling it. Bryan-College Station would be abuzz for months if the Aggies won 10 or more games in football then reached the Sweet 16 in men’s basketball. Add a trip to the College World Series, and it might get bonkers in Aggieland.

Schlossnagle did his part by giving Aggie baseball-starved fans an historic run to the CWS. It didn’t stop there as the Aggies won two games in Omaha, Nebraska, matching the number of games the program won in the previous six trips to the CWS.

That puts pressure on first-year softball coach Trisha Ford. The Aggies haven’t won a game at the Women’s College World Series since 2008 when it finished as the national runner-up. That’s too long, especially for a program that’s won a trio of national championships and has one of the nation’s best facilities in $28.6 million Davis Diamond. If it can happen in baseball, why not softball?

Ford has been on the job on 40 days, but Aggie fans expect her to duplicate Schlossnagle’s success. The days of waiting four or five years for a coach to establish a program are long gone. It’s more like four or five months.

Let’s hope we don’t have to wait that long for some rain. In keeping with the theme, we need it now.

