Bobby Petrino.

If I had a dollar every time I heard, read or wrote that name since he was hired as the Aggies’ offensive coordinator, I could’ve loaned Texas A&M money to pay off Kathleen McElroy for its botched effort of making her head of the journalism department.

McElroy and the resignation of A&M president Katherine Banks grabbed the local headlines for awhile, but the offseason has been all about Petrino as Aggie fans wonder if the former Arkansas coach can mesh with A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and provide the program with a much needed spark.

A&M’s struggles are an enigma. The Aggies haven’t won a conference championship since 1998, though it would seem they are getting closer. A&M has top 10 talent, and its facilities and fanbase are among the nation’s best. So that leaves luck and coaching to blame for the back-to-back disappointing seasons.

Luck for many winning teams means avoiding injuries, something A&M hasn’t been able to do, especially at quarterback. But that’s also more of an excuse than explanation. Some teams win big because they overcome injuries with quality depth stockpiled by developing talent, something A&M has failed to do.

You also can make your own luck, and Fisher has pushed the envelope by hiring Petrino, who comes with baggage but is one of the best play-callers of his generation. Petrino will either be the best or worst hires by an Aggie head football coach in the last quarter of a century.

A&M hasn’t fared well when it comes to landing program-saving assistants.

Petrino is the next in a long line of heralded hires expected to take the heat off A&M’s head coach in search of that elusive next conference championship. Hopefully, he’ll do better than the others that started when R.C. Slocum hired Dino Babers as offensive coordinator after going 7-5 in 2000 capped by a fourth straight bowl loss. Babers was relieved of play-calling duties after 15 games by Kevin Sumlin, who was the assistant head coach and wide receivers coach. Neither could save Slocum, who was fired after going 6-6 in 2002.

That set a trend for all future A&M head coaches. Dennis Franchione, after dipping to 5-6 in his third season, fired defensive coordinator Carl Torbush and hired Gary Darnell. The Aggies had a four-win improvement in 2006, and the defense played a big part, climbing to the top 50 in total defense and scoring defense, making more than a 50-spot improvement in both. A&M’s defense slipped the following year, but Franchione had bigger problems — his secret newsletter to boosters violated NCAA rules. That and an underachieving offense that contributed to a 32-28 record forced Franchione’s resignation following one of his better games, a 38-30 victory over Texas in the 2007 regular-season finale.

Mike Sherman didn’t fare better, going 25-25 in four seasons. The former A&M assistant had spent more than a decade in the NFL, including six seasons as Green Bay’s head coach. His first defensive coordinator was Joe Kines, who held that post at Alabama, Arkansas, Florida and Georgia, but A&M’s defense was horrible in his two years, never ranking better than 105th in total defense or scoring defense.

The unit improved drastically under Tim DeRuyter, climbing 50 spots in total defense and 71 in scoring defense in 2010. That helped A&M to a 9-4 season and a share of the Big 12 Conference South title, but it all fell apart the following season. A&M was ranked eighth in the preseason but staggered to a 6-6 record. The Aggies squandered double-digit leads in the second half five times, including a 27-25 home loss to Texas in the regular-season finale. Sherman took the blame for the collapse because he was the offensive coordinator, and not giving up play-calling duties figured in his demise. The defense’s numbers slightly dropped off in 2011, but DeRuyter was named the interim head coach for the Meineke Car Care Bowl with the Aggies defeating Northwestern 33-22. DeRuyter’s work at A&M helped him get hired as Fresno State’s head coach.

A few thought DeRuyter should have been considered for the head coaching job at A&M, but hiring Sumlin paid off big time in the early going. He named Johnny Manziel the starting quarterback over Jameill Showers as the Aggies made a big splash in their maiden season in the Southeastern Conference.

Manziel became the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy as the Aggies went 11-2 in 2012, beating defending national champion Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and capping the season with a 41-13 thumping of Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl as A&M finished fifth in the country.

Instead of needing to hire an assistant to turn things around, the Aggies had to replace offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who was hired as Texas Tech’s head coach. The good times continued the following season as Manziel rallied A&M from a 21-point halftime deficit against Duke in the Chick-fil-A Bowl for a 52-48 victory. The Aggies finished 9-4 and were ranked 18th. The reality was A&M came oh-so-close to being 8-5 and unranked, which was the case the next three seasons.

Sumlin couldn’t stop the nosedive. He fired defensive coordinator Mark Snyder a day after LSU rushed for 384 yards against A&M in the 2014 regular-season finale. Sumlin replaced Snyder with LSU’s John Chavis, who was considered one of the biggest offseason hires among college football assistants along with Will Muschamp going to Auburn. Chavis said he came to help Sumlin win national championships, but the Aggies didn’t even have a winning record in the SEC in his three years at A&M as the unit struggled mightily. In Chavis’ final season, the defense allowed 408.5 yards per game to rank 78th and 30.7 points per game to rank 87th, which was 2.6 more points than Snyder’s last unit.

Sadly, the offense was worse after Johnny Football left.

Clarence McKinney replaced Kingsbury as offensive coordinator in 2013 with 38-year-old Jake Spavital as co-offensive coordinator. McKinney returned to coaching just the running backs in 2014 with Spavital as OC. Spavital’s tenure was lowlighted by future NFL quarterbacks Kyle Allen and Kyler Murray both saying they were transferring before the 2015 Music City Bowl, leaving sophomore Jake Hubanek to make his first career start. The former Oklahoma State walk-on and Blinn transfer played well, but A&M lost to 27-21 to Louisville and quarterback Lamar Jackson, who would win the Heisman Trophy the following season with Petrino as the Cardinals’ head coach.

Sumlin fired Spavital and replaced him with Noel Mazzone, who during his two-year tenure was part of one of the program’s worst losses. UCLA rallied from a 34-point deficit for a 45-44 victory in the 2017 season opener. A&M, which had shredded UCLA’s defense for a 44-10 lead, failed to slow its offensive tempo, allowing UCLA to score on five straight possessions in the final 20 minutes.

That loss haunted A&M all season until A&M could relieve Sumlin of his duties after a 45-21 loss to LSU to end the regular season. The Aggies then hired Fisher, one of the few active coaches who had won a national championship. He paid immediate dividends on a 10-year, $75 million guaranteed contract by going 9-4 in 2018, getting the most out of the talent Sumlin had recruited. That was somewhat the case again two years ago when the Aggies went 9-1, capped by a 41-27 victory over North Carolina in the Orange Bowl. Approximately half the starters had been recruited by Sumlin but developed by Fisher’s staff.

Fans eagerly awaited the future as A&M kept signing top 10 recruiting classes, but instead of building on 2020’s triumphs, the Aggies slipped to 8-4. Fisher and A&M got a pass because of the COVID-19 pandemic and injuries. It didn’t get a pass last season for going 5-7 as the Aggies shockingly had trouble on offense. A&M averaged 360.9 yards and 22.8 points per game. It was mind-boggling because offense is Fisher’s forte. His 2013 Florida State team averaged 519.1 yards and 51.6 points per game.

Give Fisher credit for thinking outside the box in hiring the 62-year-old Petrino. The trend is to go young. Clemson hired 33-year-old Garrett Riley as its offensive coordinator and Alabama picked 31-year-old Tommy Rees.

But Alabama and Clemson are both coming off “disappointing” 11-win seasons. Their situation is vastly different from A&M’s. They are probably in position to win at least 10 games no matter who they hired as offensive coordinator.

A&M needed a veteran voice to help turn things around. Petrino has pretty much spent his coaching career being the boss but welcomes trading places.

“[Fisher] is the boss, all right?” Petrino said. “My job is to try to keep him happy and make sure that everything works the way he wants it to work.”

Most think Fisher’s job is not on the line this season considering his buyout. That’s fair. But considering the program’s path for the last 25 years, another 8-5 or worse season would be unbearable for Aggie fans.