If Jimbo Fisher knew quarterback Conner Weigman and his receivers would play the way they did in Saturday night’s 52-10 blowout victory over New Mexico, maybe he wouldn’t have given up play-calling duties.

Then again, the Aggies probably played the way they did because Fisher brought in Bobby Petrino to be his offensive coordinator. A&M’s offense was lethal against the Lobos. The production was impressive, but more telling was just how well the unit played.

The Aggies scored touchdowns on their first five possessions. A&M ended with points on eight of its 11 drives. It could have been 9 of 11, except for a bad snap on a 48-yard field-goal try to end the first half.

A&M’s offense had a swagger about it from the start. The third touchdown was most telling. New Mexico, which got nothing out of a decent drive to open the game, had a six-play, 88-yard touchdown drive to cut A&M’s lead to 14-7. ESPN cameras caught the disgusted look of many A&M fans, seeming saying, “Here we go again,” remembering the disappointment of last year’s 5-7 record when things just seemed to go wrong.

A few minutes later, A&M’s Randy Bond kicked his third extra point to make it 21-7. At that point, it seemed A&M could score at will, which it basically did.

A&M never seemed to panic, because the offense was in control.

How much of that was Petrino? How much of it was Weigman? The bottom line is it was impressive.

Weigman played like he was starting his 25th game, not his fifth. He threw five touchdowns, completing 18 of 23 for 236 yards. He had a gaudy quarterback rating of 236.2. He added three carries for 22 yards.

Weigman showed his arm strength and maturity two plays before throwing his fifth touchdown. New Mexico blitzing safety Tavian Combs had a clear shot at Weigman, taking aim to hit the quarterback on his throwing shoulder. Weigman positioned himself to throw the football to the other side of the field, hitting an in stride Noah Thomas for an 8-yard gain and a first down to the 8. The Aggie quarterback took a big hit from Combs after making the delivery and was a little slow to get up. But two plays later he threw a touchdown pass to Evan Stewart who ended with eight receptions for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Thomas added six receptions for 74 yards with three scores.

New Mexico had no answer for A&M’s passing attack. The Lobos kept trying, but couldn’t get pressure on Weigman. A&M’s offensive line, a liability the last two years, did a good job of picking up stunts. New Mexico’s exposed secondary couldn’t cover A&M’s receivers on-on-one, not with Weigman’s accuracy.

A&M kept taking deep shots, which wasn’t the case in the last couple of years. Yet, it never felt A&M was pressing the issue. It seemed A&M was taking what the defense was giving. Some of that credit has to go Petrino’s way. He called a great game. A&M kept a tight end or two in to block on some of those deep shots. A&M rushed for only 134 yards, but averaged 4.6 yards per run.

It was the most points the Aggies scored against an FBS team since a 52-13 victory over North Carolina State in the 2018 Gator Bowl.

A&M’s 35 points at halftime was more than the offense scored in any game a year ago. A&M beat sixth-ranked LSU 38-23 in the season finale, but safety Demani Richardson had a 27-yard fumble return for a touchdown in that game.

This has to be the most confident A&M fans have felt exiting Kyle Field for a season opener since the Fisher regime started with a 59-7 shellacking of Northwestern State in 2018. The Aggies followed that with a heartbreaking, but encouraging 28-26 loss to Clemson. A&M scored 38 or more points six times that season.

A&M was a 38.5-point favorite over New Mexico and looked it from the get-go on offense. New Mexico’s offense quieted the crowd with its opening drive, but Petrino and Weigman became the story.

The Aggies took care of business, something they didn’t do last year in the opener. A&M struggled mightily in a 31-0 victory over Sam Houston, which was a sign of the troubling season ahead.

Things look much brighter this Labor Day weekend around Aggieland.

