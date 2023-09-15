It’s not time for Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M football team to circle the wagons, but the path to a successful season got a little harder after last week’s 48-33 loss at Miami.

Few expected A&M to win every game, but many anticipated – or maybe more accurately were hopeful for – a victory over Miami for a much-needed fresh start after last year’s 5-7 season. But instead of building on a near-perfect victory over New Mexico, it was back to rehashing the program’s shortcomings.

The offensive line remains a question mark, and now it might not be the biggest one considering the defense didn’t force a turnover and was torched for five touchdown passes in what at times resembled a flag football game. The Miami quarterback typically sat somewhat patiently in the pocket waiting for a receiver to find separation. And most times when an Aggie defender did get his hands on a Miami receiver, he couldn’t get him to the ground as the Hurricanes gained 241 of their 374 passing yards after contact. The unit was supposed to be better in the second year under coordinator D.J. Durkin with eight starters returning, but instead allowed the unit’s most passing yards in 21 games and the most passing touchdowns since Ole Miss threw five in 2013.

Durkin was an easy target to throw underneath the bus, but he had company. A&M twice had 10-point leads, taking advantage of Miami mistakes, but the Hurricane coaches made better adjustments and it was the Aggies who made the more costly errors. The Aggies were outcoached.

The most frustrating thing for fans is a 14-12 record for A&M in its last 26 games, which includes an 8-11 record against Power Five Conference teams. You can’t blame them for bashing Fisher or questioning the coaching ability of Durkin or offensive line coach Steve Addazio, who also is in his second season. You can also throw in offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino. He called a great game against New Mexico, but Miami’s Shannon Dawson, who came from the University of Houston, won the battle of first-year offensive coordinators last week.

Often lost in this week of overreaction is the Miami game basically was a tossup. And in close games, always go with the home team. You can point to about four or five plays that if any go A&M’s way, maybe the Aggies win. And if A&M wins, then the talk would have been about the Aggies’ chances of making the College Football Playoff. With Alabama and LSU losing and the Southeastern Conference just generally down, A&M would be the betting favorite to win the SEC West – at least for anyone in Bryan-College Station and those wearing Aggie maroon. A&M at 2-0 and ranked in the top 20 would be a lot of fun. There would be more than enough praise to go around. Instead of passing out Howdy buttons this Saturday, they could have passed out Petrino for President buttons. This would have been the best 2-0 Aggie team since 2012 when the Johnny Manziel and sixth-ranked Aggies braced for top-ranked Alabama.

The Aggies are going to have to do some work to get back in the national limelight, but it’s certainly possible. Most picked A&M to go 9-4 or 10-3, which is still possible. The Aggies had three gimmes on the schedule in New Mexico, Louisiana-Monroe and Abilene Christian University. It was those other nine regular-season games against Power Five Conference teams and a bowl game that will define the team’s level of success. Go 7-3 and it’s a very good season. Go 6-4 and it’s a good season.

The extremes remain in play. A&M still can make the CFP, though it seems far-fetched right now. And if the Aggies go 5-5 or worse, they’ll be unranked for the third straight year.

The bottom line is A&M is 0-1 in the 10 games that matter. Miami seems vastly improved from last year, which is a good omen for the Aggies. Who knows, the Hurricanes might be the best team the Aggies play. The sky might not be falling, though it did rain this week, so anything is possible.

A&M should bounce back against ULM, but it’ll take a few more victories to put the sting of the Miami loss behind. Maybe by Halloween the Aggies will be at least 6-2 and fans can get back to more important issues, such as what to do about those nasty, raised medians.

Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com