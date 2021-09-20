CESSNA: Arkansas' seniors have one last chance to beat No. 7 Texas A&M

Experience gives Arkansas its best chance at beating seventh-ranked Texas A&M.
Arkansas has 21 seniors, including 12 super seniors who took advantage of the NCAA offering an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19.
They have a chance to end a nine-game losing streak to A&M, which is the longest for the Razorbacks in the 77-game series.
Two of those super seniors are linebackers Grant Morgan and Hayden Henry who team up with senior Bumper Pool for one of the best units in the country. Pool leads the team with 30 tackles with Henry (24) and Morgan (20) third and fourth, respectively.
“It seems like they’ve been there eight years and I’ve only been here four,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said at Monday’s weekly press conference. “They’ve been there a long time.”
They were the leading tacklers in Arkansas’ 41-21 victory over Texas two weeks ago. Henry had 15 tackles with 2.5 sacks and Morgan had 13 tackles also with 2.5 sacks, while Pool added 10 tackles.
They pose a huge challenge for A&M, which has an unsettled offensive line and sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada will be making only his second start. A&M had trouble rushing the ball in Saturday’s 34-0 victory over New Mexico. The Aggies averaged only 2.5 yards per carry in the first half before doing better in the second half after they wore down New Mexico. That was on the heels of A&M rushing for only 98 yards in a 10-7 victory at Colorado.
Fisher said in most instances four of the five linemen were on the right page. The plus he said was the unit did score on four of its first six possessions.
“Like I always say, things are never as good as they seem nor as bad as they seem,” Fisher said. “And most of the things you can fix.”
A&M was missing injured sophomore starting right guard Layden Robinson, causing a reshuffling of a line that returned only one starter. Sophomore Blake Trainor made his first start at right tackle and “proved he could do it and played a pretty solid game,” Fisher said.
True freshman Reuben Fatheree II saw his first action at left tackle and true freshman center Bryce Foster made his third straight start.
“So those guys getting in and doing well, we were happy with,” Fisher said. “They will continue to grow and get better.”
Arkansas will be a tough test for the inexperienced offensive line. The Razorbacks are allowing only 121 yards rushing per game to rank ninth in the country. The 16th-ranked Razorbacks (3-0) on defense start seven seniors, three juniors and a sophomore. On offense, they start seven seniors, two juniors, a sophomore and a freshman.
“They don't have a young team,” Fisher said. “This group has a lot of you fourth-, fifth- and sixth-year guys on their team and they’re playing probably as well as anybody in the country.”
INJURY UPDATE
Fisher expected Robinson to be at practice Monday afternoon.
“But, we’ll see, that’s always speculation,” Fisher said. “Until you see him out there and what goes on, hopefully he’ll be playing.”
Junior center Luke Matthews (shoulder), who has yet to play, is “day-to-day,” said Fisher, as are graduate safety Keldrick Carper and junior wide receiver/returner Ainias Smith. Junior nickel back Erick Young, who got banged up in fall camp and has yet to play, is expected back, Fisher said.
KICKOFF TIME ANNOUNCED
A&M’s game against Mississippi State on Oct. 2 at Kyle Field will kick at 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. It’ll be televised by ESPN if it’s 5 p.m. and the SEC Network if it’s at 6. Florida at Kentucky is the other game waiting for its time assignment after this weekend’s games.
CONSTANTINOU GRABS HONORS
A&M sophomore punter Nik Constantinou was the Southeastern Conference's special teams player of the week after averaging 45.5 yards on four punts with all inside the 15.
