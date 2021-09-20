CESSNA: Arkansas' seniors have one last chance to beat No. 7 Texas A&M

Experience gives Arkansas its best chance at beating seventh-ranked Texas A&M.

Arkansas has 21 seniors, including 12 super seniors who took advantage of the NCAA offering an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19.

They have a chance to end a nine-game losing streak to A&M, which is the longest for the Razorbacks in the 77-game series.

Two of those super seniors are linebackers Grant Morgan and Hayden Henry who team up with senior Bumper Pool for one of the best units in the country. Pool leads the team with 30 tackles with Henry (24) and Morgan (20) third and fourth, respectively.

“It seems like they’ve been there eight years and I’ve only been here four,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said at Monday’s weekly press conference. “They’ve been there a long time.”

They were the leading tacklers in Arkansas’ 41-21 victory over Texas two weeks ago. Henry had 15 tackles with 2.5 sacks and Morgan had 13 tackles also with 2.5 sacks, while Pool added 10 tackles.