Cessna: Aggies show more than enough in beating Tigers

COLUMBIA, Mo. — No. 21 Texas A&M’s 35-14 victory over Missouri at times wasn’t pretty Saturday, but it was darn effective.

A&M needed only nine plays to score its first 14 points, and the game was over for all intents and purposes. Missouri did stop screwing up long enough to score twice, but each time the Aggies answered with a touchdown, one of the many good things they did on this trip to Faurot Field.

A&M rushed for 283 yards, and it probably could have had more. A&M’s defense stifled a Missouri offense that was averaging 37.8 points per game by converting third downs at more than a 50% rate. The Tigers compiled those numbers against inferior teams, but against the Aggies, they converted less than a third of their third downs (6 of 17) and needed A&M penalties to help produce their two scoring drives.

A&M did a number on Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak, who completed 29 of 43 passes for 230 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Bazelak entered the game with a quarterback rating of 141.4 to rank 58th in the country, but on Saturday A&M held him to 103.07, which wouldn’t put him in the top 100.

The best thing about the victory for A&M was its near perfect start.