Cessna: Aggies show more than enough in beating Tigers

COLUMBIA, Mo. — No. 21 Texas A&M’s 35-14 victory over Missouri at times wasn’t pretty Saturday, but it was darn effective.
A&M needed only nine plays to score its first 14 points, and the game was over for all intents and purposes. Missouri did stop screwing up long enough to score twice, but each time the Aggies answered with a touchdown, one of the many good things they did on this trip to Faurot Field.
A&M rushed for 283 yards, and it probably could have had more. A&M’s defense stifled a Missouri offense that was averaging 37.8 points per game by converting third downs at more than a 50% rate. The Tigers compiled those numbers against inferior teams, but against the Aggies, they converted less than a third of their third downs (6 of 17) and needed A&M penalties to help produce their two scoring drives.
A&M did a number on Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak, who completed 29 of 43 passes for 230 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Bazelak entered the game with a quarterback rating of 141.4 to rank 58th in the country, but on Saturday A&M held him to 103.07, which wouldn’t put him in the top 100.
The best thing about the victory for A&M was its near perfect start.
The possibility of a hangover from upsetting then top-ranked Alabama hovered in the air, plus A&M was playing its first true road game of the season while relying on so many young players, but any of those concerns among the fan base surely subsided quickly as A&M dominated play while taking a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. As the game wore on, the Aggies made a slew of mistakes but still won easily, which bodes well for the future. A&M cornerback Jaylon Jones had pass interference penalties on both of Missouri’s scoring drives. But Jones also had an interception and 17-yard return that set up A&M’s first score.
Quarterback Zach Calzada threw for 148 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in a so-so day. He would have thrown for more than 200 yards with any touch on incomplete swing passes to wide-open running backs. He also threw an interception after staring down his receiver, costing A&M points because it happened on first-and-10 from the Missouri 28-yard line. Jones and Calzada are sophomores. They are among the dozen or so underclassmen who played key roles in the victory. Their mistakes are called growing pains. You gotta take the bad with the good.
Calzada saved his best throw for last, teaming up with Ainias Smith for a 21-yard completion on third-and-17 on A&M’s last scoring drive.
Some of the veterans also made mistakes. Place-kicker Seth Small, who hit the game-winning field goal against Alabama last week, missed two field goals, though a bad snap contributed to one of them.
A&M might have won this game 52-7 if it had built on that great start, but you can’t nitpick a three-score victory, especially when A&M lost in its last three trips to Columbia. And remember this one: After beating top-ranked Oklahoma in 2002, the Aggies lost at home the next week to a bad Missouri team.
This too is a bad Missouri team, but that doesn’t diminish one bit how good a victory it was for A&M, which showed everyone in the Show Me State it has moved on from beating Alabama.