Cessna: Aggie's offensive line a little rusty, but not WR Ainias Smith

Ainias Smith was the best player on the field Saturday at Kyle Field, showing why he’s Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher’s Swiss Army knife.

Smith caught six passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns, returned four punts and made a tough run in the sixth-ranked Aggies’ 31-0 victory over Sam Houston State. It’s scary to think what would have happened had Smith not played. That seemed a distinct possibility seven weeks ago until a trio of arrest charges were dropped against him.

Smith played with a sense of urgency and led by example, which was desperately needed on a team that started just four seniors with Smith the only one on offense. A&M started 13 underclassmen overall — eight sophomores and five freshmen, including four freshmen on offense.

A&M is loaded with talent. The players just need more experience, including quarterback Haynes Kings who threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 35 yards. But he also threw two interceptions. He had a quarterback rating of 182.18, but if you take away the touchdowns, his rating would have been 104.03. For reference, A&M’s Zach Calzada finished 91st out of 110 quarterbacks nationwide last season in QB rating at 123.7. King has to protect the football better. Bear in mind Southeastern Conference defenses aren’t going to have the coverage busts Sam Houston did Saturday.

“I just feel like we just need to go ahead and execute a whole lot better,” Smith said.

The offense will get better with Smith leading the way. Smith initially was suspended from the team when arrested. He was reinstated when all the facts surfaced, and he vowed to make the most of the situation, which has been the case for the three-star recruit since arriving at A&M as he’s grown into one of the team’s leaders.

He dropped a short pass against Sam Houston but quickly atoned by making a 43-yard touchdown catch for the game’s final score. He was the constant on an offense that couldn’t run the ball. Smith had 100 yards receiving by halftime, matching his lone 100-yard game from last year.

Smith gave the running game a boost during his sophomore season with 49 carries for 300 yards and four touchdowns, but last year with Devon Achane and Isaiah Spiller accounting for 1,921 yards and 15 touchdowns, Smith had only five carries for 26 yards. That might change this year.

Smith saw some action in the backfield, getting 11 yards on three carries, including a tough 9-yard run to the Sam Houston 1-yard line on the opening touchdown drive of the second half when A&M ran some power formations.

“In the first half, [the offensive line] didn’t play well at all,” Fisher said. “I thought in the second half we came out and did a nice job. We established the ground game and did a better job. We’ve got to get better, there’s no doubt.”

It helps Fisher that his best all-around utility player was razor sharp.

• Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.