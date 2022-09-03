Cessna: Aggie's offensive line a little rusty, but not WR Ainias Smith

Ainias Smith was the best player on the field Saturday at Kyle Field, showing why he’s Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher’s Swiss Army knife.
Smith caught six passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns, returned four punts and made a tough run in the sixth-ranked Aggies’ 31-0 victory over Sam Houston State. It’s scary to think what would have happened had Smith not played. That seemed a distinct possibility seven weeks ago until a trio of arrest charges were dropped against him.
Smith played with a sense of urgency and led by example, which was desperately needed on a team that started just four seniors with Smith the only one on offense. A&M started 13 underclassmen overall — eight sophomores and five freshmen, including four freshmen on offense.
A&M is loaded with talent. The players just need more experience, including quarterback Haynes Kings who threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 35 yards. But he also threw two interceptions. He had a quarterback rating of 182.18, but if you take away the touchdowns, his rating would have been 104.03. For reference, A&M’s Zach Calzada finished 91st out of 110 quarterbacks nationwide last season in QB rating at 123.7. King has to protect the football better. Bear in mind Southeastern Conference defenses aren’t going to have the coverage busts Sam Houston did Saturday.
“I just feel like we just need to go ahead and execute a whole lot better,” Smith said.
The offense will get better with Smith leading the way. Smith initially was suspended from the team when arrested. He was reinstated when all the facts surfaced, and he vowed to make the most of the situation, which has been the case for the three-star recruit since arriving at A&M as he’s grown into one of the team’s leaders.
He dropped a short pass against Sam Houston but quickly atoned by making a 43-yard touchdown catch for the game’s final score. He was the constant on an offense that couldn’t run the ball. Smith had 100 yards receiving by halftime, matching his lone 100-yard game from last year.
Smith gave the running game a boost during his sophomore season with 49 carries for 300 yards and four touchdowns, but last year with Devon Achane and Isaiah Spiller accounting for 1,921 yards and 15 touchdowns, Smith had only five carries for 26 yards. That might change this year.
Smith saw some action in the backfield, getting 11 yards on three carries, including a tough 9-yard run to the Sam Houston 1-yard line on the opening touchdown drive of the second half when A&M ran some power formations.
“In the first half, [the offensive line] didn’t play well at all,” Fisher said. “I thought in the second half we came out and did a nice job. We established the ground game and did a better job. We’ve got to get better, there’s no doubt.”
It helps Fisher that his best all-around utility player was razor sharp.
Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher leads the team into Kyle Field before the Sam Houston State game at Kyle Field on Saturday.
The Corps of Cadets marches into Kyle Field before Saturday's game between Texas A&M and Sam Houston State.
Texas A&M mascot corporal Grayson Poage waits to run out with Reveille X before the Sam Houston State game at Kyle Field on Saturday.
Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher leads the team onto Kyle Field before the Sam Houston State game at Kyle Field on Saturday.
A Texas A&M Yell Leader pumps up the Kyle Field on Saturday.
Texas A&M quarterback hands off the ball to running back Devon Achane during the Sam Houston State game at Kyle Field on Saturday.
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane is tackled by the Sam Houston State defense during the Sam Houston State game at Kyle Field on Saturday.
Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith celebrates a catch against Sam Houston State at Kyle Field on Saturday.
Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane and Ainias Smith make the tackle after an interception by the Sam Houston State defense during the Sam Houston State game at Kyle Field on Saturday.
Texas A&M defensive lineman Fadil Diggs leaps for the tackle during the Sam Houston State game at Kyle Field on Saturday.
Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith catches and runs for the end zone during the Sam Houston State game at Kyle Field on Saturday.
Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Turner celebrates after his sack against Sam Houston State at Kyle Field on Saturday.
Texas A&M’s Sam Houston State’s during game action at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Michael Miller, Special to The Eagle
Texas A&M’s Sam Houston State’s during game action at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Michael Miller, Special to The Eagle
Texas A&M’s Sam Houston State’s during game action at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Michael Miller, Special to The Eagle
Texas A&M’s Sam Houston State’s during game action at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Michael Miller, Special to The Eagle
Texas A&M’s Sam Houston State’s during game action at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Michael Miller, Special to The Eagle
Texas A&M’s Sam Houston State’s during game action at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Michael Miller, Special to The Eagle
Texas A&M’s Sam Houston State’s during game action at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Michael Miller, Special to The Eagle
Texas A&M’s Sam Houston State’s during game action at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Michael Miller, Special to The Eagle
Texas A&M’s Sam Houston State’s during game action at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Michael Miller, Special to The Eagle
Texas A&M’s Sam Houston State’s during game action at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Michael Miller, Special to The Eagle
Texas A&M defensive back Kyle Fitzgerald aits for the snap during the Sam Houston State game at Kyle Field on Saturday.
Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson leaves the pocket during the Sam Houston State game at Kyle Field on Saturday.
Texas A&M backup quarterback Max Johnson leaves the pocket against Sam Houston State on Saturday at Kyle Field.
Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson hands off to running back Amari Daniels during the Sam Houston State game at Kyle Field on Saturday.
Texas A&M defensive back Jacoby Matthews recovers the fumble during the Sam Houston State game at Kyle Field on Saturday.
Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King passes the ball against Sam Houston State at Kyle Field on Saturday.
Texas A&M freshman wide receiver Evan Stewart makes a catch against Sam Houston State on Saturday at Kyle Field.
Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King passes the ball before being tackled against Sam Houston State at Kyle Field on Saturday.
Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King calls for the snap during the Sam Houston State game at Kyle Field on Saturday.
Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith races with the ball after making a catch against Sam Houston State on Saturday at Kyle Field.
Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith makes a catch during the Sam Houston State game at Kyle Field on Saturday.
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane runs for the end zone during the Sam Houston State game at Kyle Field on Saturday.
Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King calls for the snap during the Sam Houston State game at Kyle Field on Saturday.
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane runs along the sideline during the Sam Houston State game at Kyle Field on Saturday.
Yulkeith Brown (8) and Ainias Smith celebrate Smith’s second-quarter touchdown to push the Aggies to a 17-0 halftime lead.
Sam Houston State defensive back Kameryn Alexander breaks up a pass intended for Evan Stewart in the end zone in the second quarter.
A&M students cheer on their Aggies late in the second quarter Saturday at Kyle Field.
Aggies Yulkeith Brown (8) and Ainias Smith (0) celebrate with fans in the end zone after Smith’s 63-yard TD reception in the second quarter.
Yulkeith Brown lands a block on Bearkat BJ Foster to leave the rest of the 63-yard reception for Ainias Smith to be unimpeded to the end zone.
Defensive lineman Albert Regis bulldozes over Sam Houston State quarterback Jordan Yates in the second quarter.
