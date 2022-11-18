Cessna: A win is a win, and Saturday's will be a much-needed one for Aggies

Texas A&M can be glad the Southeastern Conference doesn’t play nine league football games.

Instead of playing Massachusetts in a nonconference game, the Aggies could be playing Tennessee or Georgia on Saturday. That would turn ugly to much uglier for A&M, a depleted team that would have a tough time beating any SEC squad right now, Vanderbilt included.

The Aggies (3-7, 1-6) would be staring at an eight-game losing streak to end the season if the SEC played nine league games like the Atlantic Coast, Big Ten or Pac-12 conferences. Instead, A&M will get to play UMass, which all but guarantees the Aggies will end their six-game losing streak.

UMass is one of the nation’s worst programs. The Minutemen (1-9) are rightfully atop ESPN’s Bottom 10 this week. It’s not a fluke. UMass is 3-37 in its last 40 games, getting outscored 43-16 on average over that stretch. A&M is a 33.5-point favorite, though the Aggies haven’t scored that many points in any game this season. That spread is all about UMass, not the Aggies, who won’t be bowl eligible for the first time since 2008.

Since A&M joined the SEC in 2012, the conference has had 16 teams qualify for bowl games with the minimum six victories, taking huge advantage of that fourth nonconference game. Mississippi State and South Carolina lead the way with three bowl trips each with the minimum victories. Vanderbilt has done it twice.

Since 2012, A&M has never had to worry about the so-called Mendoza line of bowl games until this year. The one time the Aggies needed to use the league’s welfare system, they couldn’t beat South Carolina and Florida to make beating UMass on Saturday really worth something.

This season’s topsy-turvy ride started with a loss to Appalachian State. The pain at the time was softened by the rationale that Appalachian State was a good mid-major team coming off a 63-61 loss to North Carolina, a game the Mountaineers should have won. But Appalachian State’s 17-14 victory at Kyle Field turned out to be the season highlight for the Mountaineers, who are just 5-5 this season and tied with Old Dominion and Georgia Southern for last place in the Sun Belt Conference at 2-4. Appalachian State has to win one of its remaining games to become bowl eligible. How ironic would it be if the Mountaineers go to postseason because they beat the Aggies?

Sadly, even if A&M had beaten Appalachian State and everything else played out the same, the Aggies would have had to win their last two games to get to six wins.

A bowl trip is out, but the Aggies will have at least one more victory celebration.

UMass has lost 17 of its last 40 games by more than 33 points. The Minutemen played six games against Power Five conference teams during that span, losing four of them by more than 33 points with the average margin of defeat in all six at 37 points.

Whoever scheduled UMass should get a bonus or contract extension. It’s going to be a long offseason, but at least A&M won’t be burdened with an eight-game losing streak that would rival the nine-game losing streak the 1970 team had to end that season under Gene Stallings.

“But not so fast my friend,” to quote Lee Corso.

The Minutemen have showed more than a pulse under first-year coach Don Brown, a long time respected defensive coordinator. UMass lost last week at Arkansas State 35-33, rallying from a 14-3 deficit to come within a two-point conversion of forcing overtime with 18 seconds left. Arkansas State is a bad Sun Belt team, but just the fact it is a Sun Belt team is cause for concern considering this downward spiral started against Appalachian State.

It will also be A&M’s Senior Day on Saturday. The Aggies moved it to the next-to-last home game of the year to get the emotions out of the way against a nonconference opponent before playing LSU, another perk of the SEC playing only eight league games. This week’s SEC schedule also includes Austin Peay at Alabama, East Tennessee State at Mississippi State, Western Kentucky at Auburn, New Mexico State at Missouri and Alabama-Birmingham at LSU. With that lineup, couples in attendance could actually be talking to each other.

A&M has not lost its last home nonconference game since joining the SEC, and most haven’t been close with the Aggies winning six of the nine by at least three touchdowns. The lone exception was a 21-16 victory in 2014 over Louisiana-Monroe, another Sun Belt team. The Aggies can be glad that UMass is a bad independent with no conference allegiances. Then again, they could join the Sun Belt before kickoff. Stranger things have happened, especially this season. Things are so bad, it’s bled over into men’s basketball where the 24th-ranked Aggies were rolled by Murray State and Colorado this week at the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

Maybe a victory over the Minutemen will turn things around. It sure can’t hurt.

• Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.