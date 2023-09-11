Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher might want to consider changing the Aggies’ schedule. Five times in his six-year reign, A&M has lost the second game of the season. The latest was Saturday’s 48-33 setback at Miami.

A&M had leads of 10-0 and 17-7, but made too many mistakes. The Hurricanes also had their own costly hiccups, but overcame them by riding the five-touchdown performance of quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to a 2-0 start and a No. 22 ranking by the Associated Press.

That performance gave Miami a much-needed shot of confidence coming off a 5-7 season that saw it fail to play in a bowl for the first time since 2012.

“It’s very special,” Van Dyke said. “It means a lot to the program for sure, with all the hard work we put in [and] especially what happened last year, all the adversity we faced and all the lessons we learned. That helped us in this big-time moment today.”

While Miami took a big step in putting last year behind, the loss was a reminder for A&M of last season’s 5-7 record that was the worst since 2008. It started with a 17-14 loss in the second week to Appalachian State.

A&M bounced back from that loss to beat 13th-ranked Miami and 10th-ranked Arkansas and capped the season with a victory over sixth-ranked LSU, but those efforts seemed hollow because of an ugly six-game losing streak in the middle of the season and that Appalachian State loss.

Fifth-year senior wide receiver Ainias Smith said it’s up to the players to change the narrative.

“Coach always talks about we’re still a 5-7 team until we change it,” Smith said. “My whole thing about the game is let’s not be stuck, let’s go forward, we have to get past this and it all starts today.”

A&M twice has bounced back from second-game losses under Fisher to win at least nine games. His initial Aggie team lost a heartbreaker to second-ranked Clemson 28-26, but battled back for a 9-4 season that trounced North Carolina State in the Gator Bowl and knocked off eighth-ranked LSU 74-72 in seven overtimes in the regular-season finale.

The 2020 team lost to second-ranked Alabama 52-28, but then won eight straight to finish fourth in the country.

“It’s really all about mindset,” Smith said. “We put in the work [for the Alabama game that year] and we fell short, but at the same time, we still knew you had to work. You’re just not able to let a loss affect you.”

Smith is confident this year’s team will bounce back.

He’s not alone. A&M senior defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson said the team is hurting, because of how competitive they are and the brotherhood they have.

“Losing the game, it’s like a devastating feeling, but we know that we’ve got a long season,” Jackson said. “Why not win ‘em all? As a defense, we just gotta come together and be on the same page, honestly. We gotta lock in to the game plan and hold each other accountable and just worry about the next week.”

Fisher points to the players’ maturity and recognizing why they lost as keys for bouncing back.

“Usually, it’s self-evaluation,” Fisher said. “We don’t go pointing fingers, you don’t panic. You look at why it happened, why it didn’t happen. And make sure you fix those things and take them to the practice field, then [you] take them to the game field of what you’re trying to do.”

Fisher said the players have taken all the necessary steps to move forward since coming back from South Beach.

A&M-Auburn kickoff set: The Southeastern Conference football opener between Texas A&M and Auburn on Sept. 23 at Kyle Field will kick off at 11 a.m. and be on ESPN.

The rest of the schedule that day will be: Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m. (SEC Network); Ole Miss at Alabama, 2:30 p.m. (CBS); UTSA at Tennessee, 3 p.m. (SEC Network); Arkansas at LSU, 6 p.m. (ESPN); Charlotte at Florida, 6 p.m. (SEC+ & ESPN+); UAB at Georgia, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2); Mississippi State at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network); and Missouri vs. Memphis at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU).

A&M (1-1) will take on Louisiana-Monroe (2-0) at 3 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field.