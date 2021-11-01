CESSNA: A fresh Texas A&M looks to finish the regular season in style

The break came at the perfect time for the Texas A&M football team, allowing it to build on the positives of a three-game winning streak, while getting healthy.
“We needed a break,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said Monday at his weekly press conference. “Eight weeks, that’s a lot of game, that’s a lot of bang and bruises. Not just the physical strain, but the mental strain.”
It was a physical and emotional roller-coaster ride for the Aggies.
A&M didn’t look like a top 10 team to open the season, taking more than a month to solidify its lineup with injuries hampering continuity. A&M fell out of Top 25 after back-to-back losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State to open Southeastern Conference play, but turned things around starting with a 41-38 victory over top-ranked Alabama.
A&M took care of business in victories over Missouri and South Carolina to put itself in position for a highly successful season. The 13th-ranked Aggies (6-2, 3-2 SEC) will play in at least a New Year’s Six Bowl if they win their last four regular-season games.
“Like I say, they remember November,” Fisher said. “It’s always important to put yourself in position to be relevant going into the month of November in the first two months.”
A&M’s season could be defined in the next two games when it plays host to 12th-ranked Auburn (6-2, 3-1) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by a road trip to 15th-ranked Ole Miss (6-2, 3-2).
A&M caught a huge break by being off last week while Auburn slugged out a 31-20 victory over Ole Miss.
The Aggies are about as healthy as can be expected, especially at wide receiver. Caleb Chapman made his first start of the season against South Carolina after missing five straight games. Chase Lane, who started the first three games before missing two games, has been back in the rotation the last three games.
A&M’s winning streak coincides with the offensive line solidifying. A&M’s defensive line also has improved its play, allowing the Aggies to average three sacks in the last four games.
Line play will be huge against Auburn, which averages 197.4 yards rushing per game and allows only 127.1.
“Auburn probably is playing as good as anybody in the league right now,” Fisher said. “They’re playing great football.’’
Auburn is position for a great season because of back-to-back victories over top 20 teams, something the Aggies will try to duplicate.
“We’ve found out a little bit who we are,” Fisher said. “And we’ve got to keep growing and keep that focus.”
NOTES – A&M’s game at Ole Miss on Nov. 13 will kick at 6 p.m., and be televised by ESPN. The SEC's other games that day will be Mississippi State at Auburn, 11 a.m. (ESPN); New Mexico State at Alabama, 11 a.m. (SEC Network); Samford at Florida, 11 a.m. (SEC Network-plus); Georgia at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m. (CBS); South Carolina at Missouri, 3 p.m. (SEC Network); Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m. (ESPN2); and Arkansas at LSU, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network). … Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain shared SEC defensive player of the week honors with Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith and Auburn’s Colby Wooden was the defensive lineman of the week. McClain had 14 tackles, including 10 solos. Wooden had five tackles, four of them solos and a quarterback pressure. … A&M junior defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal was named one of 18 semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award which is presented annually to the defensive player of the year. A&M junior Jalen Wydermyer was named one of eight semifinalists for the John Mackey Award, which goes annually to the best tight end.