CESSNA: A fresh Texas A&M looks to finish the regular season in style

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A&M caught a huge break by being off last week while Auburn slugged out a 31-20 victory over Ole Miss.

The Aggies are about as healthy as can be expected, especially at wide receiver. Caleb Chapman made his first start of the season against South Carolina after missing five straight games. Chase Lane, who started the first three games before missing two games, has been back in the rotation the last three games.

A&M’s winning streak coincides with the offensive line solidifying. A&M’s defensive line also has improved its play, allowing the Aggies to average three sacks in the last four games.

Line play will be huge against Auburn, which averages 197.4 yards rushing per game and allows only 127.1.

“Auburn probably is playing as good as anybody in the league right now,” Fisher said. “They’re playing great football.’’

Auburn is position for a great season because of back-to-back victories over top 20 teams, something the Aggies will try to duplicate.

“We’ve found out a little bit who we are,” Fisher said. “And we’ve got to keep growing and keep that focus.”

NOTES – A&M’s game at Ole Miss on Nov. 13 will kick at 6 p.m., and be televised by ESPN. The SEC's other games that day will be Mississippi State at Auburn, 11 a.m. (ESPN); New Mexico State at Alabama, 11 a.m. (SEC Network); Samford at Florida, 11 a.m. (SEC Network-plus); Georgia at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m. (CBS); South Carolina at Missouri, 3 p.m. (SEC Network); Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m. (ESPN2); and Arkansas at LSU, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network). … Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain shared SEC defensive player of the week honors with Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith and Auburn’s Colby Wooden was the defensive lineman of the week. McClain had 14 tackles, including 10 solos. Wooden had five tackles, four of them solos and a quarterback pressure. … A&M junior defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal was named one of 18 semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award which is presented annually to the defensive player of the year. A&M junior Jalen Wydermyer was named one of eight semifinalists for the John Mackey Award, which goes annually to the best tight end.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.