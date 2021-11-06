Calzada, Texas A&M are bullish on Auburn

The defense put the game away three plays later with Clemons diving into the end zone and Calzada firing a laser-like two-point conversion pass to Ainias Smith for a 17-3 lead.

“That was a heck of a win,” Fisher said. “That was a lot of guts. That was physicality. That was toughness. That was competitiveness, which it took in this game to do the things we had to do. I can’t be more proud of those guys.”

Leading the way was Calzada, who made his seventh start. It was the second time he had to visit the injury tent, the other coming in the 41-38 upset of then top-ranked Alabama. He threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns against the Crimson Tide. He didn’t find the end zone against Auburn, but it wasn’t his fault. He threw for 192 yards with no interceptions and would’ve thrown for more yardage if not for several dropped passes.

Best of all, he had the game’s biggest hit.

“He ain’t always perfect, but I’m going to tell you what, that’s a competitor, man.” Fisher said. “That guy’s got arm talent. He can throw the football. He can make plays. He’s a competitor. He’s a tough guy.”

NOTES — Ron Crozier, director of community relations for Twin City Mission, was injured while working the chains during Saturday’s game. Crozier said late Saturday that he suffered a concussion along with a bruised sternum and ribs but was resting at his daughter’s home.

Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.