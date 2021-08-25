Calzada couldn't run down King in race for Texas A&M's starting QB job

No one should have been surprised Haynes King was named Texas A&M’s starting quarterback Wednesday. His legs and pedigree were too much for Zach Calzada’s powerful arm to overcome.
King seemed destined to be A&M’s starting quarterback from the time he pledged to the Aggies. The son of longtime Longview coach John King has been dealing with Xs and Os his whole life. He thinks like a coach, possibly the greatest asset in running Jimbo Fisher’s offense. It took Kellen Mond three years to reach the point where he consistently reacted instinctively the way Fisher would if he were under center. It won’t take King that long, and while he’s learning, his legs will correct some of his poor decisions.
King rushed for 806 yards in his high school career, averaging 9.2 yards a carry. He did it at a high level, helping the Lobos win the 2019 Class 6A Division II state championship. His variety of skills make him the complete athlete.
“Haynes is going to be a guy that can really extend plays and probably keep the defense a little more honest or probably a little more scared with his ability to make plays with his feet,” A&M offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey said on Aug. 8, more than two weeks before Fisher named King the starter.
Dickey was equally complementary that day of Calzada.
“Zach has some athletic ability of his own,” Dickey said. “Zach may be one of the best just pure throwers of the ball that I’ve worked with.”
But Calzada couldn’t run with King, who gives the offense an added dimension and more for defenses to handle. A&M’s running game already has a trio of All-Americans with offensive tackle Kenyon Green, tight end Jalen Wydermyer and running back Isaiah Spiller. The wide receivers, led by Ainias Smith, are the most talented in Fisher’s four seasons. King can make all those players better.
Spiller was asked at that same press conference why he was confident this year’s offense would be more explosive than it was last year.
“I just think that we as skilled players, we’re more experienced and that will help Haynes out more,” said Spiller, who seemingly realized his slip, adding both quarterbacks’ names the next time he talked about the offense.
It was an honest mistake, but it spoke to King’s growing position on the team. A&M’s coaches and players walked the party line in saying the competition has been keen, and it didn’t seem to be coach speak.
Calzada was impressive during the four periods the media could watch practice. The redshirt sophomore throws 15-yard square outs and deep balls with the best of them. King doesn’t possess Calzada’s arm strength, but he completed 61% of his passes at Longview for 7,537 yards and 87 touchdowns with only 17 interceptions. He knows how and where to throw the football.
So it seems Calzada didn’t lose the competition so much as King won it. And for all intents and purposes, Calzada’s career at A&M might be over. King could run with the job all the way to the College Football Playoffs. Then again, he could suffer an injury or become turnover prone, and Calzada could become A&M’s best insurance policy since Branndon Stewart replaced an injured Randy McCown and led the Aggies to the 1998 Big 12 Championship. Wednesday was a great day for King, no so much for Calzada, but he’s got time on his side. Think Kyle Trask.
The bottom line for A&M is its quarterback situation is in great shape. It’s nice to have options, which is why King will be under center for Kent State in the opener.
