Calzada couldn't run down King in race for Texas A&M's starting QB job

No one should have been surprised Haynes King was named Texas A&M’s starting quarterback Wednesday. His legs and pedigree were too much for Zach Calzada’s powerful arm to overcome.

King seemed destined to be A&M’s starting quarterback from the time he pledged to the Aggies. The son of longtime Longview coach John King has been dealing with Xs and Os his whole life. He thinks like a coach, possibly the greatest asset in running Jimbo Fisher’s offense. It took Kellen Mond three years to reach the point where he consistently reacted instinctively the way Fisher would if he were under center. It won’t take King that long, and while he’s learning, his legs will correct some of his poor decisions.

King rushed for 806 yards in his high school career, averaging 9.2 yards a carry. He did it at a high level, helping the Lobos win the 2019 Class 6A Division II state championship. His variety of skills make him the complete athlete.

“Haynes is going to be a guy that can really extend plays and probably keep the defense a little more honest or probably a little more scared with his ability to make plays with his feet,” A&M offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey said on Aug. 8, more than two weeks before Fisher named King the starter.

Dickey was equally complementary that day of Calzada.