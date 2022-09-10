Brown's grades: Texas A&M offense fails passable test in Appalachian State

Here's how The Eagle's Travis L. Brown graded Texas A&M's performance against Appalachian State.

OFFENSE: F

• What went right: Absolutely nothing. Texas A&M posted 186 yards of offense on 38 total plays. The fewest A&M has ever run in a game was 29 against SMU in 1945 as part of a 3-0 Aggie win. Sure, some of Saturday’s loss falls on the defense, but it’s easily A&M’s worst offensive showing in the Jimbo Fisher era.

• What went wrong: Offensive line play. More often than not, quarterback Haynes King was under pressure, and the passing game isn’t getting any help from an anemic running game — all of it the result of poor blocking. In the moments when King had time to step up in the pocket, he delivered some duds.

• Bottom line: There has to be drastic improvement, and potentially open competition for every position, or this season could get even uglier in the near future.

DEFENSE: C-

• What went right: A&M’s defense held an App State team that posted 61 points against North Carolina last week to 17, which should’ve been enough to win. The defensive secondary defended the deep ball well with the Mountaineers going 0 for 7 on passes of more than 20 yards in the air.

• What went wrong: A defensive line that was one of the biggest bright spots of a lackluster performance against Sam Houston State last week could not stop the run. App State averaged 5.8 yards per rush on first down and converted 3 of 5 fourth-down attempts with rushing plays. That helped the Mountaineers hold on to the ball for more than 41 minutes.

• Bottom line: The defense can’t be held at fault for the loss, but it didn’t do much to help a sputtering offense find its rhythm.

SPECIAL TEAMS: C

• What went right: The best play of the game was Devon Achane’s 95-yard kick return in the third quarter that tied the game at 14. Achane hit the gap and spun out of what looked like a solid tackle attempt to take it to the house.

• What went wrong: Caden Davis’ game-tying field goal attempt from 47 yards in the fourth quarter didn’t have the height to clear the offensive line let alone the crossbar.

• Bottom line: A&M had to have the boost of Achane’s A+ kick return but also needed Davis’ chili-dipped field goal to have a chance. Averages to a C.

COACHING: F

• What went right: On defense, coordinator DJ Durkin mixed in a dime package with three down linemen and a defensive back blitzing. At times, this provided some pressure on the quarterback and almost resulted in a fumble return for a touchdown by Fadil Diggs that was ultimately ruled an incomplete pass.

• What went wrong: Everything on offense. App State had an answer for anything Fisher cooked up. For the second straight week, the Aggies couldn’t establish the run, but this week they weren’t able to mix in explosive passing plays to help balance the deficit. A&M went 0 for 2 on passes that traveled beyond 20 yards. The Aggies’ longest pass play of the games was 19 yards midway through the fourth quarter.

• Bottom line: Pretty soon Fisher is going to have to answer the tough question: Is his system the right fit for the personnel he’s recruited? After two abysmal performances against nonconference opponents, it’s looking like many changes are needed.

OVERALL: F

• What went right: The defense gave the offense a chance to win the game but without much margin for error.

• What went wrong: A&M lost to a Sun Belt Conference team despite being 18.5-point favorites.

• Bottom line: With a preseason ranking of No. 6 comes the expectation that you’re knocking on the door of a College Football Playoff berth. It’s hard to imagine a world where the Aggies can turn that dream into a reality after this loss.

— TRAVIS L. BROWN