Brown: Two games into season, hope wains for No. 6 Texas A&M after loss to App State

We’re two games into Texas A&M’s football season and names can already be etched onto the team MVP plaque.

When the College Football Playoff’s board of managers made up of 11 university presidents and chancellors — the real MVPs — voted to expand the CFP to 12 teams last week, it gave the Aggies future hope against the bitter reality that reared its ugly head again Saturday at Kyle Field.

The margin for error to make the four-team field is as slim as the holes the Aggie offensive line opened for running back Devon Achane during A&M’s 17-14 loss to the Sun Belt Conference’s Appalachian State. Just ask the 2020 Aggie squad, whose only blemish was a loss to No. 1 Alabama. It was enough to put the Aggies on the outside looking in.

Saturday, however, it wasn’t Alabama’s defense that stymied the Aggies. It was App State, which by the very nature of the way the system functions is all but eliminated from the CFP before the season even begins.

A&M had cause for concern when it mustered just 110 rushing yards against Sam Houston State last week. That effort included the glaring statistical line of 48 yards on 18 carries by preseason Heisman Trophy hopeful Achane.

For the second consecutive game, A&M’s offensive line couldn’t wedge apart the defense to provide the speedster room to reach a full gallop. The same unit was sporadic in its ability to keep pressure out of quarterback Haynes King’s face.

After the game, one starting lineman made his way far enough into the tunnel at Kyle Field to where fans couldn’t seem him repeatedly pound his helmet into the wall in frustration. The aggression and physicality could’ve been used a couple hours prior.

That being said, King has not lived up to his billing as a top-flight recruit. He completed 13 of 20 passes for 97 yards and did not complete a pass thrown beyond 20 yards unlike last week.

A loss like Saturday’s should put everyone’s starting position under scrutiny. The coming week will see if A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher stands by saying as much.

“We’ll evaluate everything,” he said. “We’ll look at everybody and what goes on and whatever we have to do to be successful.”

Defensively, the Aggies did enough to win the game, holding the Mountaineers to just 17 points after they scored 61 last week against North Carolina. But App State possessed the ball for more than 41 minutes, resulting in A&M’s offense only taking 38 snaps.

A&M’s offense needed more margin for error, and the defense couldn’t provide it. App State’s run game in particular kept the Aggie defenders on the field and the Aggie offense off it.

“It was a constant 3, 5, 4, 6 [yards] and then pull a boot or a naked [bootleg],” Fisher said. “On third down, they did a good job running the football on third and longs and popped some first downs that were change-ups. ... Man, it wasn’t like they broke runs all over the field, but they just constantly ate clock.”

It’s days like these that can make college football fans daydream about the greener pastures of a 12-team playoff. In that world A&M could finish the season with a national title saying it only lost to one of the six highest-ranked conference champions and a playoff participant in the Mountaineers.

That world doesn’t exist yet, but it doesn’t mean the Aggies are giving up on the real one they currently operate in.

“You can’t just define us by one game,” Achane said after Saturday’s loss.

There is still a sliver of truth to that.

A&M’s season is far from over with the entirety of Southeastern Conference play ahead. For as much as anyone can say lighting struck once and App State toppled the No. 6 team in the nation, the Aggies could capture their own lightning and make a run to the conference championship. That would give the CFP committee something to think about and would fulfill the expectations of a team that has a fifth-year head coach and began the season ranked sixth nationally.

The problem is the playoff still exists in a four-team reality, and the Aggies’ 2022 season will be heavily defined by the worst loss in the Fisher era.

