Brown: Three takeaways from Texas A&M's win over UMass

Texas A&M outlasted Massachusetts 20-3 in an ugly, rain-soaked game Saturday at Kyle Field, snapping a six-game losing streak. Here are three quick takes from the game:

1. Snoozefest

In what should have been a good rebound game for the Aggies, they needed to fight the majority of the game just to insure a victory. A&M’s offense had four three-and-outs and three fumbles, losing two. A handful of students felt the need to run a relay race in the south stands just to keep themselves engaged. It was bad football, and the few thousand fans who stuck around for all of it should get a prize.

2. Where are the running backs?

With Devon Achane missing again due to a leg injury, head coach Jimbo Fisher needed to lean on sophomore Amari Daniels and freshman Le’Veon Moss to carry the load for the Aggies against a UMass team ranked 102nd in the nation in run defense. The pair caught a bit of a spark in the second half, but they also needed 66 rushing yards from quarterback Conner Weigman to jump-start the ground game. It all begs the question: What is A&M’s future at running back should Achane leave for the NFL after this season?

3. Into the depths of the depth chart

The Aggies were missing 25 players Saturday — 19 due to injury. Fisher has stressed that A&M’s strength and conditioning program is not to blame for the rash of injuries, but it’s another area that needs reflection over the offseason. You are only as good as the players you have available, and at some positions the Aggies are scraping the bottom of the barrel.

— TRAVIS L. BROWN