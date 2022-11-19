Brown: Three takeaways from Texas A&M's win over UMass

Texas A&M outlasted Massachusetts 20-3 in an ugly, rain-soaked game Saturday at Kyle Field, snapping a six-game losing streak. Here are three quick takes from the game:
1. Snoozefest
In what should have been a good rebound game for the Aggies, they needed to fight the majority of the game just to insure a victory. A&M’s offense had four three-and-outs and three fumbles, losing two. A handful of students felt the need to run a relay race in the south stands just to keep themselves engaged. It was bad football, and the few thousand fans who stuck around for all of it should get a prize.
2. Where are the running backs?
With Devon Achane missing again due to a leg injury, head coach Jimbo Fisher needed to lean on sophomore Amari Daniels and freshman Le’Veon Moss to carry the load for the Aggies against a UMass team ranked 102nd in the nation in run defense. The pair caught a bit of a spark in the second half, but they also needed 66 rushing yards from quarterback Conner Weigman to jump-start the ground game. It all begs the question: What is A&M’s future at running back should Achane leave for the NFL after this season?
3. Into the depths of the depth chart
The Aggies were missing 25 players Saturday — 19 due to injury. Fisher has stressed that A&M’s strength and conditioning program is not to blame for the rash of injuries, but it’s another area that needs reflection over the offseason. You are only as good as the players you have available, and at some positions the Aggies are scraping the bottom of the barrel.
GALLERY: Texas A&M FB vs UMass
Texas A&M wide receiver Jalen Preston, left, gets hit by UMass defensive back Javon Batten during the first half Saturday at Kyle Field.
LOGAN HANNIGAN-DOWNS, THE EAGLE
Texas A&M mascot corporal Grayson Poage runs out with Reveille X before the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies running back Amari Daniels (4) looses a glove on a carry in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Sam Mathews (29) runs off the field in the rain in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M fans brave the weather during Saturday's game against Massachusetts at Kyle Field in College Station.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) stiff arms Massachusetts Minutemen defensive back Javon Batten (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Matthew Wykoff (77) prepares to snap during the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) carries the ball in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) makes a reception during the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies place kicker Randy Bond (47) and Texas A&M Aggies punter Nik Constantinou (95) prepare for a field goal attempt during the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) attempts to break a tackle in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies tight end Donovan Green (18) runs the ball during the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (22) runs with the ball in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies punter Nik Constantinou (95) prepares for a field goal hold during the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) waits for a play call in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies tight end Donovan Green (18) is tackled by Massachusetts Minutemen defensive back Jordan Mahoney (7) during the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (22) celebrates a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Massachusetts Minutemen quarterback Brady Olson (12) hands off the ball during the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Martrell Harris Jr. (40) swings his arm before forcing Massachusetts Minutemen quarterback Brady Olson (12) to fumble the ball in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M wide receiver Moose Muhammad III, right, runs with the ball after catching a pass against UMass on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Massachusetts Minutemen linebacker Jalen Stewart (23) picks up a dropped ball during the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M linebacker Martrell Harris Jr., right, hits UMass quarterback Brady Olson during the second half Saturday at Kyle Field.
LOGAN HANNIGAN-DOWNS, THE EAGLE
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) hands off the ball to Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (22) during the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) is seen under center in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
The Texas A&M defense lines up during the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Fans sit alone in Kyle Field in the second half of Saturday's football game between Texas A&M and Massachusetts in College Station.
LOGAN HANNIGAN-DOWNS, THE EAGLE
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Noah Thomas (9) runs the ball during the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Kyle Walsh (28) tackles Massachusetts Minutemen running back Ellis Merriweather (7) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M wide receiver Noah Thomas (9) celebrates a touchdown catch against UMass on Saturday at Kyle Field.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (22) attempts to break tackles in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies safety Connor Choate (12) snaps the ball during the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M linebacker Chris Russell Jr., right, runs with the ball after recovering a fumble during the second half against UMass on Saturday at Kyle Field.
LOGAN HANNIGAN-DOWNS, THE EAGLE
Massachusetts Minutemen quarterback Brady Olson (12) passes the ball during the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (45) celebrates after A&M recovered a fumble in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman, right, runs the ball against UMass on Saturday. The freshman finished with 66 yards on eight carries in the Aggies' 20-3 victory.
Meredith Seaver
A fan participates in an impromptu relay race around Kyle Field during the second half of Texas A&M's football game against UMass on Saturday.
LOGAN HANNIGAN-DOWNS, THE EAGLE
The Fightin' Texas Aggie Band prepares to march at halftime during the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) runs with the ball in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
The Fightin' Texas Aggie Band prepares to march at halftime during the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Members of the Corps of Cadets participate in a yell during the Texas A&M-Massachusetts game Saturday at Kyle Field in College Station.
Meredith Seaver
Aggie fans sit alone in the third deck of Kyle Field during the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher looks at his playcards in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) runs the ball during the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
The Fightin' Texas Aggie Band plays during the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Aggies participate in a yell during the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher is seen before Saturday's game against Massachusetts in College Station.
LOGAN HANNIGAN-DOWNS, THE EAGLE
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) takes a snap from Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Matthew Wykoff (77) during the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M running back Le'Veon Moss (22) carries the ball against UMass on Saturday at Kyle Field.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Yell Leader Trevor Yelton leads the crown before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Martrell Harris Jr. (40) rushes Massachusetts Minutemen quarterback Brady Olson (12) during the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Reveille X runs out with Corp of Cadet member Grayson Poage before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Massachusetts Minutemen defensive back Josh Wallace (12) celebrates a recovered fumble during the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Albert Regis (15) wraps up Massachusetts Minutemen running back Kay'Ron Adams (22) during the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M defensive lineman Malick Sylla (92) tackles UMass quarterback Brady Olson on Saturday at Kyle Field.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Reuben Fatheree II (76) and Yell Leader Nathan Drain lead the Aggie War Hymn after the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Albert Regis (15) and Yell Leader Thomas Greve lead the Aggei War Hymn after the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
