Brown: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's win over Sam Houston State

It took some time for sixth-ranked Texas A&M to settle into the game, but the Aggies notched their first victory of the season on a rainy Saturday at Kyle Field, topping Sam Houston State 31-0.

Here are three quick takes from the game.

1. Inconsistent King

Quarterback Haynes King earned his job back during fall camp after missing the majority of last season with a broken leg, but his play Saturday didn’t show the consistency the Aggies will need to make a serious run at the Southeastern Conference title. He threw two first-half touchdown passes of over 60 yards, but several of his check-down and midrange throws missed the mark. He finished with a solid 364 passing yards, but he has plenty of room to grow in the weeks ahead.

2. Where was the run?

Many thought standout running back Devon Achane would help give King time to learn. The speedster couldn’t get it going Saturday, rushing for just 8 yards in the first half and 41 overall. A considerable amount of that falls on the shoulders of an offensive line that didn’t consistently open holes, but Achane’s vision wasn’t quite there at times when he did have gaps.

3. Defensive front shines

A&M certainly reloaded on the defensive line, sending in a steady rotation of difference makers throughout the game. Freshmen Walter Nolen and Shemar Stewart played a significant amount of time, and Stewart would’ve had a sack if it weren’t for a holding call that negated the play. Defensive end Fadil Diggs looked like the best player on the field for the majority of the game and tied for a high-mark in tackles with five.

— TRAVIS L. BROWN