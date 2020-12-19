BROWN: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's win in Tennessee with eyes on College Football Playoff

Fisher’s argument for A&M cracking the CFP revolves around the Southeastern Conference being the best in the country and no one-loss SEC team ever being left out of the playoff. But is the league truly the nation’s best this season? Fisher would know the difference between the Atlantic Coast Conference and the SEC having coached in both, but he never coached in an ACC with Notre Dame in the mix. Despite A&M playing an all-SEC schedule, the league’s prestige in 2020 may not be enough to push the Aggies into the final four.