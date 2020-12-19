BROWN: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's win in Tennessee with eyes on College Football Playoff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Texas A&M’s resume is complete after the fifth-ranked Aggies defeated Tennessee 34-13 on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. All that’s left is to sit, wait and watch Sunday when the College Football Playoff final four is announced.
Here are three quick takes from Saturday’s game:
1. Myles Jones more important than we thought
You don’t hear Jones’ name called much for good reason. As one of A&M’s sturdiest defensive backs, opponents frequently throw away from him. He missed Saturday’s game with an injury, and Brian George took his place, leaving a small hole in what has been a strong Aggie defensive armor. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said Jones’ injury isn’t serious, which is good news for the Aggies because they will need him in whatever postseason game lies ahead.
2. Texas A&M’s style effective but not flashy
If anyone on the CFP committee values good, old-fashioned football, A&M (8-1) proved again Saturday it’s one of the best at it. The Aggies dominated the Volunteers by converting third downs and controlling the clock, going 10 for 14 on the important down and hogging the ball for 44 minutes, 9 seconds. But can the Aggies sneak into the CFP on that alone? Probably not if the conference title games run to chalk.
3. SEC weight test
Fisher’s argument for A&M cracking the CFP revolves around the Southeastern Conference being the best in the country and no one-loss SEC team ever being left out of the playoff. But is the league truly the nation’s best this season? Fisher would know the difference between the Atlantic Coast Conference and the SEC having coached in both, but he never coached in an ACC with Notre Dame in the mix. Despite A&M playing an all-SEC schedule, the league’s prestige in 2020 may not be enough to push the Aggies into the final four.
