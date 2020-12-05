BROWN: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's win at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — Fifth-ranked Texas A&M kept its College Football Playoff hopes alive with a 31-20 win over Auburn on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Here are three quick takes from the game:

1. Achane continues to impress: Aggie freshman Devon Achane had the hottest legs in A&M’s ground game Saturday, despite Isaiah Spiller rushing for 120 yards. Achane picked up 99 on just nine carries, averaging 11 yards per carry. Spiller is still one of the best in the Southeastern Conference, but Achane has shown he can be a good change-of-pace option for A&M.

2. Offensive line back to normal: A week after its worst performance of the season, the “Maroon Goons” looked back to normal against a Tiger side that struggles against the run. The only complaint would be the number of penalties the line accrued, including two blocking personal fouls.

3. No slide expected: Sure, Auburn made A&M grind it out Saturday, but the Aggie offense looked vastly improved and the defense did what it needed to get the job done. If the head-to-head win over No. 6 Florida means as much as the CFP committee says, A&M should hold its No. 5 position when the third round of rankings come out Tuesday.

