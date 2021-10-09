 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brown: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's upset win over No. 1 Alabama
0 comments

Brown: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's upset win over No. 1 Alabama

{{featured_button_text}}

Texas A&M achieved the unexpected by ending No. 1 Alabama’s 58-quarter streak of holding a lead, then ended the Crimson Tide’s 19-game winning streak with a 41-38 win on Saturday at Kyle Field. Here are three quick takes from the game.

1. Chanting his name: Early in the third quarter, the A&M student section began chanting quarterback Zach Calzada’s last name in a strong departure from reactions toward the sophomore the last two weeks. Calzada began the game 10-for-10 passing with two touchdowns. His only blemish of the first half was an interception. He finished 21-of-31 for 285 yards and three touchdowns. After taking a hard shot to the knee on a game-tying 25-yard TD pass to Ainias Smith, Calzada gutted out the final drive that resulted in the game-winning field goal.

2. Goons again: Another revamped mix of offensive linemen struck the right chord for the Aggies. All-American Kenyon Green moved to left tackle alongside guard Blake Trainor. Freshman Bryce Foster played center with Layden Robinson and Reuben Fatheree II to his right. While the Aggies only managed 94 yards on the ground, Calzada had a clean pocket for most of the night, and A&M’s line avoided the kind of unnecessary penalties that have plagued the unit.

3. Mentor beaten: A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher took a lot of flack for his play-calling the last three games, but he outmatched Alabama’s Nick Saban on Saturday night. Fisher also became the first former Saban assistant to beat the head coach in 25 tries, and he did it on his birthday, no less.

— TRAVIS L. BROWN

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert