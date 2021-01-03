BROWN: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's Orange Bowl win

Texas A&M finished a historic season with a 9-1 record and an Orange Bowl title by beating 13th-ranked North Carolina 41-27 on Saturday. Here are three quick takes from the game:

1. Speedy back: A&M freshman running back Devon Achane showcased his speed in the second half Saturday, especially on his 76-yard touchdown run. “He’s running track here for a reason,” A&M quarterback Kellen Mond said. Achane has continually proven himself a fully capable Southeastern Conference feature back, yet he is third in line behind 1,000-yard rusher Isaiah Spiller and playmaker Ainias Smith. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher will have a fun time handing carries around to those three backs next season. Also, when is the last time a third-string running back won an MVP award?

2. Simply one of the best: Mond likely played his final game for A&M on Saturday, and his legacy is an interesting subject. Fisher succinctly called him “one of the great quarterbacks in A&M history.” He wasn’t flashy or even consistent at times, but he was pragmatic and ultimately won games. His name is atop almost every school passing record and should garner applause at Kyle Field for years to come.