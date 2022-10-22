Brown: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's loss to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Bonham Trophy is headed to South Carolina for the first time in the trophy’s history after the Gamecocks beat Texas A&M 30-24 on Saturday, ending the Aggies’ eight-game winning streak in the series. Here are three takes from the game:

1. Open week sleepwalking

With two weeks to plan for South Carolina and work on some of the mental mistakes that have plagued the Aggies this season, it was head-scratching to see A&M make so many mistakes in the first five minutes of the game. The cliche says freshmen are no longer freshmen by this time of the season, but A&M’s youngsters looked every bit their age to open the game.

2. Offensive breakthrough

After the opening five minutes of mayhem, A&M’s offense ran with a fluidity that hasn’t been seen this season. Its 218 yards in the first half were the most in any game this season since the opener against Sam Houston State. Banged up quarterback Haynes King made a few spot-on throws as the offensive play-calling appeared on point during the first half. King’s injury in the second half ultimately took the wheels off the Aggie offense.

3. Tough truth

A&M needed every bit of effort to try and stay in the game against a South Carolina team considered by most to be average. Barring a whole lot of luck — getting four turnovers against Alabama, for instance — the Aggies don’t have enough fire power to win Southeastern Conference games. They could struggle just to get bowl eligible at this point, now needing a win over either Ole Miss, Florida or LSU.

— TRAVIS L. BROWN