Brown: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's loss at Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. — The 17th-ranked Texas A&M football team failed to carry its winning ways into its second week of Southeastern Conference play, dropping its first road test to Mississippi State 42-24 on Saturday. Here are three quick takes from the game:

1. No openings

With senior receiver Ainias Smith out for the season, the Aggies were especially young in pass catchers Saturday. The inexperience showed as quarterback Max Johnson found few open receivers. Combined with play-calling as vanilla as the ice cream served in the Davis Wade Stadium press box, it was a tough day for A&M’s offense.

2. Missed opportunities

The Aggies made the most of a few Arkansas miscues to eek out a 23-21 win last week, but they failed to convert on several chances Saturday while the Bulldogs turned mistakes into points. MSU’s Will Rogers threw four passes in the first quarter that easily could’ve been intercepted, but A&M didn’t hang onto one of them. In the second quarter, A&M reached the MSU 6-yard line, but running back Devon Achane fumbled, and MSU marched 94 yards in 11 plays for the game’s first score. Then in the third quarter the Bulldogs blocked a Randy Bond 44-yard field goal attempt and returned it 50 yards for another TD as they made the Aggies pay for their every stumble.

3. Pirate’s navigation

For the second straight year, MSU head coach Mike Leach dialed up the perfect game plan against the Aggies. New A&M defensive coordinator DJ Durkin had beaten Leach the last two seasons while at Ole Miss, but that didn’t carry over Saturday. Leach uncharacteristically leaned on his ground game, and the Bulldogs surpassed their 80 rushing yard per game average by halftime.

— TRAVIS L. BROWN