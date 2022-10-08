Brown: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's loss at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After last week’s lackluster loss at Mississippi State, Texas A&M was looking to do the impossible against No. 1 Alabama on Saturday night, and it almost happened. Here are three quick takes from the game:

1. Missed opportunities

With four turnovers and two missed field goals, Alabama did everything it could to give the struggling Aggies a chance. But the longest drive A&M could sustain prior to its final drive was 49 yards. Credit Jimbo Fisher and the offense for being more creative Saturday in play calling, but one or two more sustained drives and the Aggies take two in a row from the Crimson Tide.

2. Exotic defense

After a stale defensive game plan against MSU, A&M defensive coordinator DJ Durkin went back to a four-man front and brought plenty of pressure against first-time starting quarterback Jalen Milroe in the first half. The Aggies finished the game with four sacks — they entered with just six this season. That’s a defensive scheme and performance that could win ballgames for the Aggies the rest of the year.

3. Clearing traffic

A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart had somewhat of the breakout game Aggie fans were hoping for, which included two key catches in traffic. One went for 43 yards in the second quarter, leading to a touchdown. The second was for 23 yards in the fourth to help push the Aggies into position for a winning score, but Stewart couldn’t come up with a third contested catch on the final play.

— TRAVIS L. BROWN