Brown: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's 44-14 win over South Carolina

The 17th-ranked Texas A&M produced a historic performance Saturday in a 44-14 win over South Carolina at Kyle Field. Here are three quick takes from the game.

1. Wrecking everyone on defense: The newest iteration of the Wrecking Crew held the Gamecocks to 11 total yards in the first half and pushed back South Carolina to a low of 6 after its first two possessions of the third quarter. The Gamecocks couldn’t dig themselves out of the statistical hole until the Aggies’ second-string defense entered the game in the fourth quarter, and they still managed just 185 for the night. Sure, South Carolina has one of the worst offenses in Power Five conference football, but A&M’s defense used the opportunity to make a statement.

2. Calzada on rise: It’s a fascinating case study to watch the week-to-week maturation of backup-turned-starter Zach Calzada. While A&M’s offense stalled a bit in the second half, Calzada threw nearly pinpoint perfect passes in the first. His best might have been an incomplete pass to Demond Demas as he hit the wide receiver’s hands from approximately 40 yards while rolling to the right.