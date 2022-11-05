Brown: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's 41-24 loss to Florida

Texas A&M’s defense had no answer for Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, who accounted for four touchdowns om the Gators’ 41-24 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday at Kyle Field. Here are three quick takes from the game:

1. Getting away from the run

Aggie running back Devon Achane had a stellar first half against one of the worst rushing defenses in the country, picking up 103 yards and two TDs on 10 carries. But the Aggies drifted away from the run in the second half as Achane had just three carries in each of the final two quarters. A&M’s offense withered as he disappeared from the game.

2. Mobile quarterback strikes again

The Aggies have struggled stopping mobile quarterbacks this season. Richardson made the defense look silly several times on read-option plays. In a battle of two bad rushing defenses, the Aggies came out with the black eye.

3. Where to now?

The Aggies will need to win all three of their final games — at Auburn and at home against UMass and LSU — to earn a bowl berth. With LSU coming on strong lately, Aggie fans may not need to make their holiday plans around the bowl schedule for a second straight season.

— TRAVIS L. BROWN