Brown: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's 38-23 win over No. 5 LSU

Saturday’s matchup with No. 5 LSU effectively served as Texas A&M’s bowl game, and the Aggies made the most of the night by spoiling the Tigers’ College Football Playoff chances with a 38-23 upset victory. Here are three quick takes from the game:

1. That’s Jimbo Ball

It might be the last game head coach Jimbo Fisher calls offensive plays for the Aggies, but he certainly went out his way. A&M finished 10 for 14 on third down with an average third down distance to go of 5.1 yards. In the first half, the distance was just 3 yards. The Aggies did it with an old school, jumbo set that often featured two tight ends as they controlled time of possession. It was as Jimbo Fisher a game as they come.

2. Achane’s Aggie moment

Should A&M running back Devon Achane decide to enter the NFL draft this season, he certainly endeared himself to the 12th Man at the end of a forgettable season. Though visibly limping at times after missing the last two weeks with a leg injury, he had a career high in carries and rushing yards with 38 for 215 and made the Aggie offense click in ways it hasn’t all season.

3. Trade those sleeves for a bowl?

Wide receiver Moose Muhammad III had arguably his best performance in an Aggie uniform, highlighted by a one-handed touchdown catch in double coverage to start the fourth quarter. The Aggies needed one more win this season to become bowl eligible, and Muhammad’s effort Saturday begs the question: If he had ditched the arm sleeves for the Auburn game (which he tweeted was the reason for his benching), would the Aggies be planning bowl practices instead of heading into the offseason?

— TRAVIS L. BROWN