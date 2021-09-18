Brown: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's 34-0 win over New Mexico

The seventh-ranked Texas A&M football team put together a much-needed strong performance in its 34-0 victory over New Mexico on Saturday at Kyle Field.

1. Calzada shakes rust: Sophomore Zach Calzada looked nothing like the green backup quarterback that took the field against Colorado last week after Haynes King’s injury. After two drives, Calzada was 4-for-4 passing with two touchdowns — not a bad opening act for a first start. He didn’t keep the perfect streak going but finished a well-managed game completing 19 of 33 passes for 275 yards, three TDs and an interception. Take away four drops by A&M’s receivers, and his effort looks even a bit better.

2. Young receivers shine: Freshman wide receivers Demond Demas and Moose Muhammad III each caught their first career touchdown passes as they filled in for the injured Caleb Chapman and Ainias Smith, who got banged up in the game. Demas filled his role as expected, hauling in a 70-yard catch behind the New Mexico defense. Muhammad dropped jaws with a one-handed, over-the-shoulder snag on a 7-yard TD pass from Calzada. A&M Consolidated alumnus Devin Price, a sophomore, also had his first career catch.