Brown: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's 31-28 loss to Ole Miss

The Aggies again had a final drive to win the game but again couldn’t get over the hump Saturday as Ole Miss takes down Texas A&M 31-28 in the first game in Kyle Field in over six weeks. Here are three quick takes from the game:

1. Durkin’s defense doesn’t show up

In order to beat the Rebels, the Aggies had to show vast improvement in stopping the run. Instead, Ole Miss gashed A&M’s for 390 yards rushing, including 205 from Quinshon Judkins. The Rebels had 17 runs of 10 or more yards, including four over 20 yards.

2. Weigman is the man

Some have speculated if a true freshman could step into Jimbo Fisher’s offense and succeed. In his first career start, quarterback Conner Wegiman proved it can be done. His outing wasn’t without some freshman mistakes. Weigman slipped twice for two sacks on the Aggies’ final drive of the first half, ending any chance of scoring more points before halftime, but overall he looked like the future of A&M’s offense.

3. More up-tempo

During the first two drives and again on A&M’s second-to-last drive, Weigman settled into a rhythm when the offense was moving fast. Fisher went away from playing quickly during the middle quarters, and the offense subsequently stalled out.

— TRAVIS L. BROWN