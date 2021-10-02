Brown: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's 26-22 loss to Mississippi State

The 15th-ranked Texas A&M football team lost a second straight game Saturday, falling to Mississippi State 26-22 at Kyle Field. It’s the first time since Nov. 30, 2019, that the Aggies dropped two in a row, losing that day almost two years ago to eventual national champion LSU. Here are three quick takes from Saturday’s game:

1. Quarterback comparison

MSU quarterback Will Rogers did everything he could to help ensure victory, completing 46 of 59 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns. A&M quarterback Zach Calzada did little to help the Aggie offense, culminating in a late safety that sealed the deal for the Bulldogs. Calzada completed 12 of 20 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown with one interception. The sophomore wasn’t the answer for A&M coming out of training camp, and he doesn’t look like it now.

2. Ill-timed penalties

A&M racked up eight penalties for 59 yards and for the second week in a row managed to draw them at the worst of times. Most notably, a facemask penalty on third down gave the Bulldogs a fresh set of downs and turned what would’ve been three points into an MSU touchdown. Three of the Aggies’ penalties were for 15 yards each. That’s 19 penalties for 134 yards over the last two games.

3. Where to now?