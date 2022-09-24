Brown: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's 23-21 win over Arkansas

ARLINGTON — In another dramatic edition of the Southwest Classic, the 23rd-ranked Texas A&M football team needed every bounce and positive play to upend No. 10 Arkansas 23-21. Here are three quick takes from Saturday’s game at AT&T Stadium.

1. Another wild one

Something about this matchup brings out the weirdest football has to offer, and the 2022 edition of the Southwest Classic might have taken the cake beginning with an 82-yard fumble return touchdown by Demani Richardson. Tyreek Chappell recovered quarterback KJ Jefferson’s fumble on the Arkansas 2-yard line and returned it to the 18, where he handed it off to Richardson who raced the rest of the way for the score. The game also featured the rarest of missed field goals as Arkansas’ Cam Little dropped his 41-yard attempt late in the game onto the exact top of the right upright, and it bounced short. This week, the Aggies were living right.

2. Less offensive offense

Despite not picking up a first down in the first quarter, A&M’s offense began finding its rhythm in the second quarter thanks to Max Johnson and Devon Achane. The Aggies’ first touchdown drive covered a season-high 93 yards. Achane also finished with a season-high 159 yards on 19 carries.

3. Confusing penalties

The Aggies did their best early to shoot themselves in the foot with two presnap penalties resulting from confusion getting the play call in. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher also had to burn two timeouts, including one right after a kickoff, to try and get the offense set up correctly. It ultimately didn’t hurt the Aggies in the win, but it’s a problem that has persisted throughout the season.

— TRAVIS L. BROWN