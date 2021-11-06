Brown: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's 20-3 win over Auburn

The 13th-ranked Texas A&M football team’s hopes of claiming a Southeastern Conference West Division title remained intact Saturday after a 20-3 win over No. 12 Auburn at Kyle Field, though the Aggies will need help from the Tigers later this season. Here are three quick takes from the game:

1. Open-field stops: A&M made one-on-one tackles when it mattered, particularly the six solo tackles by linebacker Edgerrin Cooper and some nifty stops by freshman cornerback Tyreek Chappell. Thirteen Aggies had solo tackles, and pressure created by one player — Jayden Peevy — forced a fumble that defensive end Micheal Clemons returned for a touchdown.

2. Third-down struggles: The Aggies outgained the Tigers 409-226 in total yards, but neither team fared well on third down. A&M converted just 3 of 13, including one as the Aggies attempted to run out the clock. They also converted one fourth down, which led to a Seth Small field goal. Their first third-down conversion of the game didn’t come until late in the third quarter, but it led to another Small three-pointer from 29 yards for the game-winning points. Auburn converted just 4 of 16 third downs.