Brown: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's 13-10 loss at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — Texas A&M lost its sixth consecutive game Saturday with a 13-10 defeat at Auburn. Here are three quick takes from the game.

1. In need of depth

The Aggies could have a Heisman Trophy winner at quarterback, and it wouldn’t matter unless they are able to improve their group of pass catchers. The Aggies already were without tight end Donovan Green due to injury when another injury struck starting tight end Max Wright in the second quarter. With wide receiver Moose Muhammad III sidelined due to a non-injury issue, Evan Stewart couldn’t be asked to carry the entire load. When Weigman had enough time in the pocket to make a throw, he had no throws to make. It was perhaps one of the worst offensive performances in recent Aggie history.

2. Where’s the defense?

If an offense as poor as Auburn’s can attempt just three passes throughout the majority of the first half and still gain over 200 yards and take a 7-0 lead into the locker room, something has to change. Yes, A&M’s defense forced a fumble in the fourth quarter to keep the Aggies in the game, but that doesn’t mean something isn’t very broken.

3. Season all but over

Considering how young this Aggie squad is, it was in desperate need of bowl practices, but they will get zero this season. A&M now can’t reach the necessary six wins to gain bowl eligibility. If the Aggies were fighting for purpose before Saturday’s game, what motivation do they have now? Things could get even uglier in the two weeks ahead, which is saying something after Saturday’s game.

