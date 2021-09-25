BROWN: Three quick takes from No. 7 Texas A&M's loss to No. 16 Arkansas

ARLINGTON — Arkansas snapped its nine-game losing streak against Texas A&M with a 20-10 win Saturday at AT&T Stadium. Here are three quick takes from the 16th-ranked Razorbacks’ breakthrough victory:

1. Oh, no, O-line

A&M’s offensive line showed little improvement after a lackluster performance against New Mexico last week. A&M averaged 2.9 yards per carry in the first half and collapsed frequently against a mere three-man rush. All of that before a handful of penalties plagued the unit, including veterans Jahmir Johnson and Kenyon Green drawing flags.

2. Calzada takes step back

A&M sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada, making his second start of the season, looked frantic for the majority of the game. Several times before the pocket collapsed, Calzada made a move for the sideline only to find few open receivers and a lot less field to work with. He finished the day 20-for-36 passing with 151 yards and an interception.

3. Defense bent then broke