Brown: Three quick takes from No. 15 Texas A&M's 27-24 loss at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. — In LSU head football coach Ed Oregon’s home swan song, the Tigers managed a last-minute, come-from-behind effort to down No. 15 Texas A&M 27-24 at Tiger Stadium on Saturday. Here are three quick takes from the regular-season finale:

1. As the running game turns: A&M’s top running back Isaiah Spiller seemed less than 100%, and his playing time proved as much. Spiller touched the ball just 13 times and saw the field on few snaps beyond that. A&M’s second running option, Devon Achane, proved only a threat in the passing game during the first half, and both Aggie backs combined for just 18 rushing yards before halftime. As Achane found a groove in the second half, the Aggies were able to score, but head coach and play-caller Jimbo Fisher abandoned the running game late to A&M’s demise. Achane finished with 49 yards on 12 carries.