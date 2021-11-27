Brown: Three quick takes from No. 15 Texas A&M's 27-24 loss at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. — In LSU head football coach Ed Oregon’s home swan song, the Tigers managed a last-minute, come-from-behind effort to down No. 15 Texas A&M 27-24 at Tiger Stadium on Saturday. Here are three quick takes from the regular-season finale:
1. As the running game turns: A&M’s top running back Isaiah Spiller seemed less than 100%, and his playing time proved as much. Spiller touched the ball just 13 times and saw the field on few snaps beyond that. A&M’s second running option, Devon Achane, proved only a threat in the passing game during the first half, and both Aggie backs combined for just 18 rushing yards before halftime. As Achane found a groove in the second half, the Aggies were able to score, but head coach and play-caller Jimbo Fisher abandoned the running game late to A&M’s demise. Achane finished with 49 yards on 12 carries.
2. Wide open spaces: In A&M’s win over Auburn three weeks ago, the Aggie defense’s ability to make tackles in the open field was impeccable. Saturday not so much. The Tigers seemed slippery throughout, and it was most obvious on Trey Palmer’s 61-yard touchdown catch on a screen pass just before halftime. A&M had three chances to tackle Palmer, including within 5 yards of the line of scrimmage. But nickelback Antonio Johnson missed that first one, and two more Aggies whiffed. What a momentum shift that became.
3. Dropped opportunities: The Aggies entered Saturday’s game with the most dropped passes of any Southeastern Conference team. In rainy conditions with mostly second-string wide receivers on the field, the plague continued. The most glaring drop came on the final of drive of the game by Moose Muhammad III. A catch would have put the Aggies near midfield with them needing a field goal to tie.
— TRAVIS L. BROWN