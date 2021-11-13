Brown: Three quick takes from No. 11 Texas A&M's loss at No. 12 Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. — No. 11 Texas A&M’s lofty postseason goals were put on ice thanks to a 29-19 loss to No. 12 Ole Miss on a chilly Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Here are three quick takes from the Southeastern Conference West Division matchup:
1. Fast-starting Rebels: Well before the game, ESPN College GameDay analyst Desmond Howard showed Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin video of three plays while running through the Rebels’ keys to beating the Aggies: spreading the offense with stretch runs, using tempo and hitting on deep passes. Jokingly, Kiffin said the plays would be Ole Miss’ first three of the game. Turns out they weren’t, of course, but Ole Miss’ methods hit the three keys as the Rebels started as fast as Kiffin said they would to the tune of 408 first-half yards. A fake field goal attempt that came up just short in the third quarter could’ve spelled doom for Ole Miss, but the Rebel defense rescued its coach with two timely interceptions late in the fourth. Needless to say, the “Lane Train” was rolling Saturday night.
2. Abandoning the run: Similar to the end of A&M’s loss to Arkansas, head coach and offensive play-caller Jimbo Fisher leaned heavily on the pass to try to rally the Aggies to victory. When the Aggies trailed by two points in the fourth quarter, they ran the ball three times for 25 yards, but they threw two interceptions in the final seven minutes of the game that put it away as they failed to solve the Rebels’ spread-out defense.
3. Out of contention: Earlier Saturday, the GameDay crew unveiled an unlikely scenario in which the SEC West ended in a six-way tie for first place. All of that went for naught when the Aggies couldn’t hold up their end of the bargain Saturday night. The loss ends their bid at a long-shot chance at playing in the SEC Championship and should nix any consideration for a New Year’s Six bowl game. Florida — via the Capital One Bowl or Citrus Bowl — is nice come Christmastime, no?
