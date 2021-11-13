Brown: Three quick takes from No. 11 Texas A&M's loss at No. 12 Ole Miss

1. Fast-starting Rebels: Well before the game, ESPN College GameDay analyst Desmond Howard showed Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin video of three plays while running through the Rebels’ keys to beating the Aggies: spreading the offense with stretch runs, using tempo and hitting on deep passes. Jokingly, Kiffin said the plays would be Ole Miss’ first three of the game. Turns out they weren’t, of course, but Ole Miss’ methods hit the three keys as the Rebels started as fast as Kiffin said they would to the tune of 408 first-half yards. A fake field goal attempt that came up just short in the third quarter could’ve spelled doom for Ole Miss, but the Rebel defense rescued its coach with two timely interceptions late in the fourth. Needless to say, the “Lane Train” was rolling Saturday night.