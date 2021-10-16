Brown: Three quick takes after Texas A&M's 35-14 win over Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — There was little post-Alabama lull for the 21st-ranked Texas A&M football team on Saturday as the Aggies beat Missouri 35-14 at Faurot Field. Here are three quick takes from the game:

1. Backs carry offense: The Aggies didn’t need to throw the ball much against the worst run defense in the country, and the game plan proved it. Running backs Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane helped A&M build what proved to be insurmountable lead before halftime. A&M’s run game stalled a bit in the second half, but it didn’t matter by that point.

2. Longest drive most important: The Aggies’ five and a half minute drive in the third quarter all but iced the victory. A 17-yard sack pushed the Aggies to second-and-27, but they converted thanks to a penalty and Zach Calzada’s 21-yard pass to Ainias Smith. Had the Aggies been forced to punt, the Tigers could’ve cut their deficit to 28-21 with a touchdown. Instead, Achane’s 1-yard TD run to cap the drive gave A&M a 35-14 lead. Smith and Calzada came up big when it mattered most.