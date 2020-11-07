 Skip to main content
Brown: Three quick takes after Texas A&M win at South Carolina
Texas A M South Carolina Football

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (28) carries the ball against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

 Sean Rayford

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Here are three quick takes from No. 7 Texas A&M’s 48-3 victory over South Carolina on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium:

1. Third-down tear: The Aggies entered the game ranked second in the country in third-down conversion percentage and continued their streak of success, converting 12 of 16 chances including three for touchdowns. Running back Isaiah Spiller set up several easy conversions with powerful short-yardage runs.

2. A wee bit of luck: South Carolina could’ve stayed in the game if its wide receivers had caught several deep passes. Three times the Gamecocks got behind A&M’s secondary in the first quarter — they dropped two of the passes and the other was overthrown.

3. Playoff prospects enhanced: With No. 8 Florida’s 44-28 win over No. 5 Georgia earlier in the day, A&M’s resume enjoyed a nice polishing Saturday. Now at 5-1, the Aggies are truly in the driver’s seat for a possible second Southeastern Conference berth in the College Football Playoff should they win out.

TEXAS A&M FOOTBALL

• Saturday: Texas A&M 48, South Carolina 3

• Records: Texas A&M (5-1); South Carolina (2-4)

• Next: Texas A&M at Tennessee, Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn. 2:30 p.m. Nov. 14

