Brown: Texas A&M shouldn't lose Arkansas as a yearly football foe

ATLANTA — It didn’t take more than a second for all three Arkansas football players at Southeastern Conference Media Days on Wednesday to name which trophy game win meant the most to them after the Razorbacks captured all three last season.

“I would definitely say A&M,” defensive back Jalen Catalon said.

For nearly a decade, writers and fans have pontificated which SEC teams truly amount to the Aggies’ rivals. Should the powers that be at the SEC elect to adopt a nine-game conference slate with three permanent opponents, this conversation will again be thrust into the spotlight.

In a look to the future instead of the Big 12 Conference past, the Aggies should push for Arkansas to be one of there three year-in, year-out opponents in football.

Arkansas did its part last season in making the yearly meeting competitive by knocking off the Aggies 20-10 in the Southwest Classic. It ended the Aggies’ 11-game winning streak over the Razorbacks, another point of pride for the three Arkansas players at the College Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

“All my teammates knew coming in we wanted to set the tone and just break the losing streak that we had, just show them this isn’t the old Arkansas,” quarterback KJ Jefferson said. “This is a new Arkansas, and we’re coming for everything.”

When you break down Texas A&M’s rivalry options in the future SEC, naturally Texas claims the No. 1 spot, no questions asked. Once the Aggies bolted from the Big 12 for the SEC, LSU settled into that Thanksgiving-week spot at the end of the regular season and makes an easy argument for a secondary position. A&M’s seven-overtime win in 2018 that ultimately caused a change in NCAA overtime rules solidified that pick.

But when it comes down to picking between the incoming Oklahoma or incumbent Arkansas, the Aggies should be calling the Hogs.

Sure, A&M has had some memorable moments against the Sooners. Reggie McNeal’s four-touchdown performance to push the Aggies past the No. 1 Sooners 30-26 in 2002 comes to mind. There is also that next year’s 77-0 loss in Norman, Oklahoma.

The A&M-Oklahoma history mainly dates back to the emergence of the Big 12 beginning in 1996. Prior, they had faced off eight times from 1944-51 then twice more in 1993 and ’94. Over 31 meetings, Oklahoma leads 19-12.

A&M-Arkansas dates back to 1927 and the Southwest Conference with the two teams squaring off in 75 contests over the years. Arkansas holds a 31-41-3 advantage in the series.

Look no farther than Arkansas super senior linebacker Bumper Pool as proof of which combination is more of a rivalry. Growing up in a family of Razorbacks living in the Dallas suburbs, Pool said attending the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium became a staple for his family.

“I’ve been going to that game since I was a little kid, and to be a part of the team that made [ending the losing streak] happen was super cool,” Pool said. “I felt like we were put on the map after that game.”

And while Arkansas did fall to the Aggies 11 times in a row, many of those games were nail-biters. Three of the four games between 2014-17 went to overtime. In the Aggies’ last eight wins in the series, the average margin of victory was 9.5 with four seven-point wins and one four-pointer. The outlier was the 21-point Aggie win in 2016.

Arkansas’ 10-point win last season also proved a bit tight as the Razorback defense sealed what the offense started.

“It was a surreal moment,” Jefferson said, “just being able to win one of our trophy games, being able to bring that back to Fayetteville and just to be able to live in that moment and just embrace that moment with my teammates and being able to overcome a lot of adversity that we’ve been through in the past.”

On a completely different note, who wouldn’t want to hear more from Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman in the near future of the rivalry? On Wednesday he described a hog statue he had built to replace a water fountain shaped like a marlin that got damaged on his property.

“My mind went to a slobbering hog,” Pittman said. “Insurance company came through. ... I just thought the hog was going to be out there. This thing is incredible to be honest with you. He’s got lights on him, red ... whatever color lights you want. The water shoots up. It looks like he’s slobbering down into the lake.”

Pittman said if it were his choice he would pick Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri as Arkansas’ three permanent SEC opponents. But if this scheduling format comes to fruition, let’s let tradition be the guide and keep the Aggies and Razorbacks locked in the hunt.

